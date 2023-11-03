The 2023 World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, acquired Wyatt Langford as the fourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. Langford played D1 baseball with the Florida Gators and is regarded as one of the brightest rookies ahead of the 2024 season.

Being versatile in defense, Langford can play CF and LF in addition to being a catcher behind the plate. He bats and throws with his right hand.

MLB analyst Preston Milkich, who goes by the name "Fuzzy" on YouTube, commented on the young talent, speculating that the rookie has the characteristics to become the next David Wright and shine for the Rangers in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Additionally, Preston also mentions that the additions of fully healthy Max and Jacob will further bolster the Texas bullpen next season.

"They have a few first round draft picks that are going to be insane, a guy Wyatt Langford, he could be the next David Wright. I mean he's that good, he's that scary, the Rangers are only going to get better" - Preston Miklich (aka Fuzzy)

After spending the spring hitting for the University of Florida, Langford started his professional career by slashing an eye-catching.349/.468/.706 to continue where he left off in college.

Despite the tougher opposition, he has actually performed better since moving to Frisco, slashing.385/.528/.846. The sixth-ranked outfield prospect in MLB has already scored 31 runs, driven in 27, and had more walks (28) than strikeouts (24).

Wyatt Langford could be a boon for the Rangers roster in 2024

After taking a unique route, Wyatt Langford became one of baseball's top prospects and the fourth overall draft pick. Scouts felt he had an interesting bat coming out of Trenton, Florida, but they were more concerned about his body and defensive stance.

In addition to playing in just four games as a freshman at Florida in 2021, he was unranked on the BA 500. After a brilliant sophomore campaign with the Gators in 2022, in which he tied a program record of 26 home runs and led the team in most offensive categories, he swiftly shot to national prominence.

Expand Tweet

"The Texas Rangers won the 2023 MLB Draft (Wyatt Langford) and they won the 2023 World Series!!" - ProspectTimes

In his pro debut, Langford went through the Texas system like a man possessed. After only 39 professional games, he forced his way up to Triple-A Round Rock and beyond. In 44 professional games, the outfielder hit.360/.480/.677 with 17 doubles, 2 triples, and 10 home runs.

He cemented his place in history with one of the greatest post-draft performances of the twenty-first century and will be itching to get his first at-bat in the MLB.