The Phillies signed Trea Turner to an 11-year contract earlier this month. Although the financial details of the transaction were not initially made public, it was later revealed that the contract was worth $300 million.

The Phillies' organization and managing partner John Middleton made it clear to the Dodgers, Braves, Mets, and the rest of the National League by signing the agreement that they are not satisfied with simply winning the NL pennant in 2022.

Trea Turner used to come in second in the hit-off spot after Mookie Betts during his time with the Dodgers; a similar situation was the case when he used to play for the Washington Nationals. Dave Roberts trusted his first three hitters a lot, which is why he deployed a strategy to place Turner in between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Trea Turner is the right candidate to lead off the Phillies lineup

Kyle Schwarber has been the obvious choice for the Phillies to start off their innings, and that was the case for the entirety of the season up until the World Series. Now that they have signed Trea Turner for 11 years, this shortstop is going to repay the faith instilled in him in gold, as he was one of the best hitters in the Dodgers' lineup and only came second to Freeman in RBIs the previous season.

In addition to his prolific hitting, the Phillies will receive one of the best shortstops in the major leagues. Turner has the natural ability to guard the right side of the second-base line and can stop even the most electrifying hits directed at him. Since calling many games with his spectacular stops, his defensive abilities have been something that the Dodgers and Nationals units have lived by.

29-year-old superstar Trea Turner can help Philadelphia win the World Series. He has always been regarded as one of baseball's best shortstops and most versatile players.

He has 24.9 Wins Above Replacement since joining the Nationals as a full-time starter in 2018. Only Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, José Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, and Alex Bregman have a better record in the Major Leagues over that period.

Turner's slugging percentage of.489 ranks third among shortstops with at least 2,000 plate appearances since 2016, trailing only Trevor Story (.513) and Corey Seager (.492). He has more than 90 home runs and 140 stolen bases between 2018 and 2019, more than any other player in the Majors.

