On Monday, the Houston Astros will travel cross-state to take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. With just a game between the two in the AL West standings, some believe that the series could reach a historic magnitude.

Both teams have been incredible this season. Wit 752 runs, the Texas Rangers have scored more than any other team in the AL. Meanwhile, Astros pitchers have posted a cumulative ERA of 3.94, placing them within the top five in the AL.

The series will be the last time that the two teams face off. However, after tempers nearly reached a boiling point during the last meeting between these two teams in Houston, there are more than a few storylines to make yourself aware of.

"Biggest series between these two rivals since the Astros joined the AL West? The Texas Rangers and Astros are tied for 2nd in the AL West, one game back of the Mariners. Globe Life Field is hosting this massive three-game game set. Should be a blast. Let's go!" - Jared Sandler

Ahead of the series, ESPN staff writer Brendan Doolittle claimed that the 3-game affair could be "the biggest series in Texas baseball history". Both teams are exactly one game behind the Seattle Mariners, who hold the top spot in the division. Whoever emerges as the winners of the AL West wil be considered prime candidates to win the World Series.

If the pitching schedule is to remain as is, the series finale on Wednesday will see Justin Verlander take the mound for the Astros against Max Scherzer for the Texas Rangers. Both players were signed to record-breaking deals by the New York Mets, but were dealt respectively in the run-up to the recent trade deadline. The pair also pitched together for years with the Detroit Tigers.

When the teams last met in late July, Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers cranked a grand slam. On the ensuing play, Marcus Semien began jawing at Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. it was not long before the benches cleared. Expect to see both teams playing like they mean it, and some fireworks are bound to take place.

"Benches clear in Texas Rangers -Astros game after a grand slam by Adolis Garcia!!" - FOX Sports: MLB

Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are two of the best teams ever

Players like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia all in one place is a lot to handle. As such, fans should rest their eyes on the Lone Star State this week to catch some action that, if Doolittle's notions come to pass, will be among the most historic and entertaining series that we have ever witnessed.