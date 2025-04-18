MLB analyst uses bold Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani-led analogy to call out gun violence after Florida State University shooting

In the wake of more gun violence, MLB analyst Mike Lupica is calling out a common argument. A mass shooting at Florida State University left six people injured and two dead. The shooting suspect is in custody, but the baseball writer decided to speak up about it.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A frequent argument when these situations occur is that guns don't kill people. It's the people who do the killing. The comparison is then made that spoons don't make people overweight. That's the argument Lupica is taking aim at on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

He used Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge as examples, saying:

"Hearing again today that it’s not the gun it’s the shooter. Got it. And look at all the home runs Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani hit without a bat."

Lupica is saying that without the tool, in this case the baseball bat, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers stars couldn't hit home runs. It's Lupica's stance that people couldn't enact mass shootings/killings without guns.

Ad

After the shooting, college student Eddie Burnham said via CNN:

“I just want to just display Seminole pride. We're all Seminoles, we're all together in this. We're all going to uplift each other and we're all going to get through this tough time together.”

This is the 98th mass shooting in the United States since the beginning of 2025.

Are there any FSU players in the MLB?

Right now, there are a few players from Florida State University in the MLB. Houston Astros star Cam Smith, who made his debut this year, was the primary return in the offseason's biggest blockbuster trade.

Ad

Cam Smith went to Florida State (Credits: IMAGN)

Smith landed with the Astros as a result of the Kyle Tucker trade, and he's played 14 games so far for Houston. His first MLB action has been a bit slow, as he's hitting .200 with a 76 wRC+ and has yet to add even 0.1 fWAR.

Ad

Cal Raleigh, who is second in baseball with eight home runs and just signed a massive extension with the Seattle Mariners, went to FSU for 2016-2018. Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Holton is also in the league.

Other notable Florida State players who made it to the MLB include Cole Sands, Ben DeLuzio, Taylor Walls, New York Yankees closer Luke Weaver and Buster Posey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More