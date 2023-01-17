The debate over who will land the job of starting left fielder for the New York Yankees still seems to be far from over. As of now, the odds-on favorite seems to be veteran Aaron Hicks, while Estevan Florial looks likely to fill the role of the young understudy.

However, MLB analysts Michael Kay and Jack Curry believe that they will make further moves to strengthen that position.

Last month, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said:

"It's an area we'd like to improve if we can, but if we can't, we're gonna go with what we have."

The feeling today, though, is that they have not yet found their main left fielder. This offseason has seen this position for them put under a lot of scrutiny and many believe that we are yet to see a twist in the tale. With Cashman well-known for his patience as a GM, many are expecting to see a new left fielder on the roster.

Michael Kay and Jack Curry agreed that it would be foolish to think that the Yankees plan to start Aaron Hicks as a left fielder on opening day. Here's what they said on the "Yankees Hot Stove" show:

"I think left field is a work in progress. I don't think the Yankee left fielder for the majority of the season is on the team right now," said Kay.

While there was interest from the Yankees for Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates, those talks seem to have broken down. Mainly due to the huge asking price from the Pirates.

Will we see a left fielder brought in by the Yankees?

Ever since Aaron Hicks left the field injured during the playoffs against the Cleveland Guardians, his days with in New York have seemed to be numbered. Hicks himself described his 2022 season as "honestly, horrible" and seemed to be looking for greener pastures elsewhere.

Moreover, fans have been very vocal about their dissatisfaction with the veteran by booing him on several occasions.

YankeeSavant @YankeeSavant Brian Cashman on the LF situation:



“We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.” Brian Cashman on the LF situation:“We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.” https://t.co/CNMEuvl5bC

The two in-house personnel currently available to fill the position are Cabrera and Florial. Cabrera will most likely be seen filling multiple roles and Florial is more of an upcoming talent.

Their offseason recruitment points to the possibility of a newcomer, but that may be after the season commences. Until then, New York will be counting on a turnaround season for Hicks and hope he can step up his game to its former heights.

Poll : 0 votes