MLB analyst weighs Freddie Freeman’s value in light of his $162,000,000 Dodgers contract 

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman finished first in MLB Now's Top 10 First Baseman Right Now list and one MLB analyst weighed in with his thoughts on his performances last season. The World Series MVP has been a great signing at $162 million for the LA club.

Discussing The Shredder's results on "MLB Network", analyst Brian Kenny described Freeman's contract as a huge bargain for the Dodgers.

"Some guys age better than others, he's aged beautifully. That contract as well for the Dodgers was fantastic," Kenny said. "And also he's a batting average guy, he's an on base guy, he's a power guy. Whatever you need, he does.

"Look at what he's done with the Braves all those years and now with the Dodgers as well. That free agent contract I just mentioned it briefly... top ten free agent contracts in the history of free agent contracts in baseball, I put Freddie Freeman in there. It was such a bargain. You're still getting paid quite well but it was such a bargain, such a great deal for the Dodgers as well," he added.

Since starting his major league career with the Atlanta Braves in 2010, Freeman has proved himself as one of the greatest players of his generation. After winning the World Series and an NL MVP during his time in Atlanta, the infielder entered free agency in 2021 and subsequently signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the LA Dodgers.

Looking back at his contract now, paying $162 million for what he has produced looks like a huge bargain. Despite seeing his numbers fall during the regular season and entering the playoffs with an injury, Freeman delivered one of the best World Series performances ever seen last year. He still has three years left in his contract and remains one of the most important players in the Dodgers lineup.

The first baseman won his second World Series title last year and will be looking for another with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Watch: When Freddie Freeman met a kid dressed as him for Halloween

Freddie Freeman ran into a kid wearing his Atlanta Braves jersey for Halloween last year and the heartwarming interaction between them was shared on social media.

"Are you me for Halloween? That's my last name, that's my baseball number. Want to take a picture? Let's do it," Freeman said.

Aside from his electrifying performances on the field, Freeman remains one of the most beloved players off the field. He has always been a fan favorite because of his personality, and his interaction with the young fan on Halloween highlights exactly why he's so popular.

