Shohei Ohtani is a wanted man, and many predict that the Japanese superstar could be baseball's first $500 million man.

His impending free agency with the Angels has taken the baseball fraternity by storm, with numerous teams itching to add him to their roster.

@TheMayorsOffice | @RoFlo Where do you want to see Shohei Ohtani land in free agency? #MLBTonight discusses which teams could be in the running to sign the Angels star. Where do you want to see Shohei Ohtani land in free agency? #MLBTonight discusses which teams could be in the running to sign the Angels star. @TheMayorsOffice | @RoFlo https://t.co/pbYxU2bj7o

Ohtani is also a hot topic of debate at the moment, with pundits puzzled as to where he could be headed.

MLB Tonight speculated possible options for Ohtani ahead and was quick to point out that the Bronx's mega teams would be in pole contention.

"I think the Yankees and the Mets factor in huge now. I think now the Mets and the Yankees are in no doubt going to be in a bidding war for big money, for Ohtani," broadcasters were quoted saying on MLB Tonight.

Arguably one of the best players in the league, it is no surprise Ohtani is destined for a blockbuster transfer.

Pundits in particular believe that there is one man who could award Ohtani the $50 million contract that he deserves, and that's none other than Steve Cohen, owner of the Mets.

"Especially with Stevie Cohen being there in New York. He's the one guy that pops into my head that says, that he could give Shohei Ohtani that we've never seen before, that $50 million a year price tag," they were quoted saying on MLB tonight.

Other teams in the running for Ohtani's signature include the Chicago Cubs, the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and the San Diego Padres.

"Shohei Ohtani’s questions to MLB teams." - Rob Friedman, Twitter

While the future still holds the possibility of the unknown, it will be interesting to see where Ohtani eventually lands, and you can be positive that it's going to be big news.

New York Mets seem to frontrunners to sign Shohei Ohtani

The New York Mets have shown a willingness to spend and spend big in the recent past with Steve Cohen at the helm.

With numerous prospects on hand to offer in exchange for the Japanese wonder, the Mets sit on the pole to sign him.

Sources have also mentioned that if Ohtani were to leave, he wishes to be traded to the Mets.

Mets Report @MetsBeatReport Per Sources Shohei Ohtani’s agent Nez Balelo informed the Angels if he were to be traded he wishes to go to the Mets. Mets GM Billy Eppler was the GM in Anaheim when Ohtani signed and yesterday Balelo said Ohtani’s bond with the Angels and Eppler was why he signed there. #LGM Per Sources Shohei Ohtani’s agent Nez Balelo informed the Angels if he were to be traded he wishes to go to the Mets. Mets GM Billy Eppler was the GM in Anaheim when Ohtani signed and yesterday Balelo said Ohtani’s bond with the Angels and Eppler was why he signed there. #LGM

While Ohtani has remained coy about his future, you can be sure that if he continues playing the way he does, only the sky is the limit.

