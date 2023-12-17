Shohei Ohtani shocked the baseball world when he committed to signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. A team that was already one of the favorites to win the 2024 World Series got much better.

Ohtani joins a loaded team with the likes of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and now Tyler Glasnow. For somebody who has yet to make the postseason thus far, Ohtani has the chance to win multiple World Series titles.

There is no denying Ohtani is the hottest player in the league, and longtime MLB announcer Bob Costas is comparing him to NBA legend Michael Jordan. No other player in the game of baseball is capturing the attention of fans worldwide like Ohtani is.

"Ohtani at this point is about as close to what Michael Jordan was" stated Costas.

Jordan was the face of the NBA from the late 80s to the early 2000s. He made basketball an international sport and had a fanbase that stretched around the globe.

Shohei Ohtani is in the same spot. His fanbase is international, and some fans tune in just to watch him. There is no hiding what Ohtani has done for the sport of baseball.

The Dodgers are going all in with Shohei Ohtani

While the Dodgers added Shohei Ohtani to their organization, they still had some tricks up their sleeves. During Ohtani's press conference on Thursday, the team announced they had traded for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot.

The Dodgers needed a frontline starter for the 2024 season. Before Glasnow, they only had one starting pitcher on the roster who threw over 100 innings last season.

Glasnow is coming off a career-high in wins and innings pitched. The two sides agreed to a five-year deal, as Glasnow was set to be a free agent following the 2024 season.

The Dodgers potential rotation could consist of Glasnow, Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, Ryan Yarbrough, and Emmet Sheehan. That is a quality rotation and will get even better with the emergence of Ohtani in 2025.

The front office understands their championship window is wide open and is not taking any chances. They have the opportunity to be the face of the league for the next handful of years.

Fans who have waited patiently for Ohtani to get a shot in the postseason will likely get their wish soon. It will be tough to stop the juggernaut that is the Dodgers.

