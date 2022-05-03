MLB announces American League awards for pitching, hitting, and Rookie of the Month in April

The first month of the MLB season has come to an end, so it's time to hand out the first monthly awards of 2022. April is often seen as a tone-setting month, and some players in each league stand above the rest with their excellent start to the 2022 season.

The full list of award recipients was posted by Bob Nightengale of CBS Sports on Twitter.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale AL and NL Hitters, Pitchers and Rookies of the Month AL and NL Hitters, Pitchers and Rookies of the Month https://t.co/obXkbgEUTE

"AL and NL Hitters, Pitchers and Rookies of the Month" - @ Bob Nightengale

These awards are given to the top batters, pitchers, and rookies in both the American and National Leagues. Winning the first award of its kind for the season is a huge confidence boost and recognition of the hot start you have had.

Let's break down MLB awards for the American League in April

Cleveland Indians v Texas Rangers

The four players who were selected as players of the month for the AL were all very deserving of the honor, so let's take a look at what they accomplished in April.

Player of the Month in the AL was awarded to José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians. With an MLB high 28 RBIs and an otherworldly batting average of .341, José Ramírez was one of the best players in baseball and is not the only member of the Cleveland Guardians to win an award for April.

Logan Gilbert was awarded Pitcher of the Month for the American League. Representing the Seattle Mariners, Logan Gilbert had three starts, three wins and an astounding 0.40 ERA in April, one of the best in MLB history. This start from the 24-year-old pitcher is a great confidence boost for himself and the team.

Steven Kwan won Rookie of the Month for April, joining his teammate José Ramírez as an award winner this month. Bally Sports Cleveland contextualized just how great the young outfielder was in April.

Bally Sports Cleveland @BallySportsCLE Avg

2B

What a first month in the Bigs for Steven Kwan.

#ForTheLand Avg2BWhat a first month in the Bigs for Steven Kwan. .3⃣5⃣4⃣ Avg5⃣ 2BWhat a first month in the Bigs for Steven Kwan. #ForTheLand https://t.co/m4B37U6SpQ

"What a first month in the Bigs for Steven Kwan" - @ Bally Sports Cleveland

The final award given out was for Reliever of the Month, and it was given to relief pitcher Jordan Romano of the Toronto Blue Jays. Jordan Romano has pitched 12.1 innings so far and has been awarded 11 saves in his 13 games played. Jordan Romano has been a key player for the AL East second-placed Toronto Blue Jays, and will be a big part of their continued success.

The first monthly awards given by the MLB may not be indicative of the rest of the season, but they give a good glance at the players who started the season the best. All four selected in the American League were deserving and will try to keep the high level of play going into May.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt