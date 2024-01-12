MLB Arbitration 2024: Every deal that took place today ft. Juan Soto, Pete Alonso & more

The MLB Arbitration Deadline for 2024 has concluded, shaping team rosters ahead of the upcoming season. Teams had until 1 p.m. ET to reach agreements with their arbitration-eligible players, and the flurry of deals promises an exciting season. Here’s a comprehensive list of reported agreements:
A look into the most significant deals of the day
#1. Juan Soto’s Historic Deal
The headline of the 2024 MLB Arbitration Deadline undoubtedly belongs to Juan Soto and the New York Yankees, as the star outfielder secured a record-breaking one-year deal worth an astonishing $31 million. This agreement sets a new benchmark for arbitration-eligible players.
#2. Pete Alonso’s Impactful Extension
The New York Mets made a significant move during the arbitration deadline, solidifying their commitment to power hitter Pete Alonso with a substantial one-year deal worth $20.5 million. Alonso, known for his prowess at the plate, plays a pivotal role in the Mets’ offensive strategy.
A look at every deal signed today
Arizona Diamondbacks:
- Zac Gallen
- Kevin Ginkel: $1.225M
- Joe Mantiply
- Paul Sewald: $7.35M
- Ryan Thompson
- Christian Walker: $10.9M
Atlanta Braves:
- Max Fried: $15M
- A.J. Minter: $6.22M
Baltimore Orioles:
- Austin Hays
- Cole Irvin: $2M
- John Means: $3.325M
- Ryan Mountcastle: $4.137M
- Cedric Mullins: $6.325M
- Cionel Pérez
- Anthony Santander: $11.7M
- Dillon Tate: $1.5M
- Ramón Urías: $2.1M
- Jacob Webb
Boston Red Sox:
- Reese McGuire: $1.5M
- Tyler O'Neill: $5.85M
- Nick Pivetta: $7.5M
- John Schreiber: $1.175M
Chicago Cubs:
- Adbert Alzolay: $2.11M
- Mark Leiter Jr.: $1.5M
- Nick Madrigal: $1.81M
- Julien Merryweather: $1.175M
- Justin Steele: $4M
- Mike Tauchman: $1.95M
Chicago White Sox
- Dylan Cease: $8M
- Garrett Crochet: $800K
- Michael Kopech: $3M
- Nicky Lopez: $4.3M
- Michael Soroka: $3M
- Touki Toussaint: $1.3M
- Andrew Vaughn: $3.15M
Cincinnati Reds:
- Tejay Antone: $830K
- Jake Fraley: $2.15M
- Jonathan India
- Lucas Sims: $2.85M
- Tyler Stephenson: $2.525M
- Alex Young: $1.16M
Cleveland Guardians:
- Scott Barlow: $6.7M
- Shane Bieber: $13.125M
- Sam Hentges: $1.625M
- James Karinchak: $1.9M
- Triston McKenzie: $1.6M
- Josh Naylor: $6.55M
- Nick Sandlin: $1.075M
Colorado Rockies:
- Lucas Gilbreath
- Austin Gomber: $3.15M
- Peter Lambert: $1.25M
- Cal Quantrill: $6.55M
- Brendan Rodgers: $3.2M
Detroit Tigers:
- Akil Baddoo: $1.55M
- Casey Mize
- Jake Rogers: $1.7M
- Tarik Skubal: $2.65M
Houston Astros:
- Bryan Abreu: $1.75M
- Mauricio Dubón
- Luis García: $1.875M
- Chas McCormick: $2.85M
- Kyle Tucker: $12M
- José Urquidy: $3.75M
- Framber Valdez: $12.1M
Kansas City Royals:
- Nick Anderson: $1.575M
- Carlos Hernández: $1.0125M
- Brady Singer: $4.85M
- Kyle Wright: $1.8M
Los Angeles Angels:
- Griffin Canning: $2.6M
- José Quijada: $840K
- Luis Rengifo: $4.4M
- Patrick Sandoval: $5.025M
Los Angeles Dodgers:
- Walker Buehler: $8.025M
- Caleb Ferguson: $2.4M
- J.P. Feyereisen: $770K
- Gavin Lux: $1.225M
- Brusdar Graterol: $2.7M
- Dustin May: $2.135M
- Evan Phillips: $4M
- Will Smith: $8.55M
- Alex Vesia
- Ryan Yarbrough: $3.09M
Miami Marlins:
- Luis Arraez
- Anthony Bender
- Christian Bethancourt
- JT Chargois: $1.285M
- Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Jesús Luzardo: $5.5M
- Steve Okert: $1.0625M
- A.J. Puk: $1.8M
- Trevor Rogers
- Jesús Sánchez
- Tanner Scott
Milwaukee Brewers:
- Willy Adames: $12.25M
- Jake Bauers: $1.35M
- Corbin Burnes: $15.6375M
- Hoby Milner
- Joel Payamps
- Devin Williams
- Bryse Wilson: $1M
Minnesota Twins:
- Jorge Alcala
- Willi Castro
- Kyle Farmer
- Nick Gordon
- Ryan Jeffers: $2.425M
- Alex Kirilloff
- Caleb Thielbar: $3.225M
New York Mets:
- Pete Alonso: $20.5M
- Adrian Houser: $5.05M
- Joey Lucchesi: $1.65M
- David Peterson: $2.15M
- Drew Smith
- Tyrone Taylor: $2.025M
New York Yankees:
- Nestor Cortes: $3.95M
- Trent Grisham: $5.5M
- Victor González: $860K
- Clay Holmes: $6M
- Jonathan Loáisiga: $2.5M
- Juan Soto: $31M
- Gleyber Torres: $14.2M
- Jose Trevino: $2.73M
- Alex Verdugo: $8.7M
Oakland Athletics:
- Paul Blackburn: $3.45M
- Seth Brown: $2.6M
Philadelphia Phillies:
- Jeff Hoffman: $2.2M
- Edmundo Sosa: $1.7M
- Gregory Soto
- Ranger Suárez: $5.05M
Pittsburgh Pirates:
- David Bednar: $4.51M
- JT Brubaker: $2.275M
- Mitch Keller: $5.442M
- Connor Joe: $2.125M
- Edward Olivares: $1.35M
San Diego Padres:
- Enyel De Los Santos
- Kyle Higashioka
- Michael King: $3.15M
- Adrian Morejon
- J.D. Davis
- Thairo Estrada: $4.7M
- Tyler Rogers: $1.53M
- LaMonte Wade Jr.: $3.5M
Seattle Mariners:
- Ty France: $6.775M
- Logan Gilbert: $4.05M
- Sam Haggerty: $900K
- Josh Rojas: $3.1M
- Trent Thornton: $1.2M
- Justin Topa: $1.25M
- Luis Urías: $5M
St. Louis Cardinals:
- Dylan Carslon: $2.35M
- Tommy Edman
- Ryan Helsley: $3.8M
- Andrew Kittredge: $2.63M
- JoJo Romero
Tampa Bay Rays:
- Jason Adam
- Shawn Armstrong: $2.05M
- Randy Arozarena: $8.1M
- Aaron Civale: $4.9M
- Zack Littell: $1.85M
- Shane McClanahan: $7.2M (2-Year)
- Isaac Paredes: $3.4M
- Colin Poche: $2.375M
- Harold Ramirez
- Drew Rasmussen: $1.8625M
Texas Rangers:
- Brock Burke
- Dane Dunning: $3.325M
- Adolis García
- Jonah Heim
- Jonathan Hernández
- Nathaniel Lowe
- Josh Sborz
- Leody Taveras: $2.55M
Toronto Blue Jays:
- Cavan Biggio: $4.21M
- Génesis Cabrera: $1.5125M
- Santiago Espinal: $2.725M
- Vlad Guerrero Jr.
- Alejandro Kirk: $2.8M
- Danny Jansen: $5.2M
- Tim Mayza: $3.59M
- Nate Pearson: $800K
- Jordan Romano: $7.75M
- Erik Swanson: $2.75M
- Daulton Varsho: $5.65M
Washington Nationals:
- Kyle Finnegan
- Luis García
- Hunter Harvey
- Lane Thomas: $5.45M
These agreements reflect the dynamic negotiations between teams and players, setting the stage for an intriguing 2024 MLB season.
