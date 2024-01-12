MLB Arbitration 2024: Every deal that took place today ft. Juan Soto, Pete Alonso & more

The MLB Arbitration Deadline for 2024 has concluded, shaping team rosters ahead of the upcoming season. Teams had until 1 p.m. ET to reach agreements with their arbitration-eligible players, and the flurry of deals promises an exciting season. Here’s a comprehensive list of reported agreements:

A look into the most significant deals of the day

#1. Juan Soto’s Historic Deal

The headline of the 2024 MLB Arbitration Deadline undoubtedly belongs to Juan Soto and the New York Yankees, as the star outfielder secured a record-breaking one-year deal worth an astonishing $31 million. This agreement sets a new benchmark for arbitration-eligible players.

Juan Soto secured a record-breaking one-year deal worth $31 million.

#2. Pete Alonso’s Impactful Extension

The New York Mets made a significant move during the arbitration deadline, solidifying their commitment to power hitter Pete Alonso with a substantial one-year deal worth $20.5 million. Alonso, known for his prowess at the plate, plays a pivotal role in the Mets’ offensive strategy.

A look at every deal signed today

Arizona Diamondbacks:

Zac Gallen

Kevin Ginkel: $1.225M

Joe Mantiply

Paul Sewald: $7.35M

Ryan Thompson

Christian Walker: $10.9M

Atlanta Braves:

Max Fried: $15M

A.J. Minter: $6.22M

Baltimore Orioles:

Austin Hays

Cole Irvin: $2M

John Means: $3.325M

Ryan Mountcastle: $4.137M

Cedric Mullins: $6.325M

Cionel Pérez

Anthony Santander: $11.7M

Dillon Tate: $1.5M

Ramón Urías: $2.1M

Jacob Webb

Boston Red Sox:

Reese McGuire: $1.5M

Tyler O'Neill: $5.85M

Nick Pivetta: $7.5M

John Schreiber: $1.175M

Chicago Cubs:

Adbert Alzolay: $2.11M

Mark Leiter Jr.: $1.5M

Nick Madrigal: $1.81M

Julien Merryweather: $1.175M

Justin Steele: $4M

Mike Tauchman: $1.95M

Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease: $8M

Garrett Crochet: $800K

Michael Kopech: $3M

Nicky Lopez: $4.3M

Michael Soroka: $3M

Touki Toussaint: $1.3M

Andrew Vaughn: $3.15M

Cincinnati Reds:

Tejay Antone: $830K

Jake Fraley: $2.15M

Jonathan India

Lucas Sims: $2.85M

Tyler Stephenson: $2.525M

Alex Young: $1.16M

Cleveland Guardians:

Scott Barlow: $6.7M

Shane Bieber: $13.125M

Sam Hentges: $1.625M

James Karinchak: $1.9M

Triston McKenzie: $1.6M

Josh Naylor: $6.55M

Nick Sandlin: $1.075M

Colorado Rockies:

Lucas Gilbreath

Austin Gomber: $3.15M

Peter Lambert: $1.25M

Cal Quantrill: $6.55M

Brendan Rodgers: $3.2M

Detroit Tigers:

Akil Baddoo: $1.55M

Casey Mize

Jake Rogers: $1.7M

Tarik Skubal: $2.65M

Houston Astros:

Bryan Abreu: $1.75M

Mauricio Dubón

Luis García: $1.875M

Chas McCormick: $2.85M

Kyle Tucker: $12M

José Urquidy: $3.75M

Framber Valdez: $12.1M

Nick Anderson: $1.575M

Carlos Hernández: $1.0125M

Brady Singer: $4.85M

Kyle Wright: $1.8M

Los Angeles Angels:

Griffin Canning: $2.6M

José Quijada: $840K

Luis Rengifo: $4.4M

Patrick Sandoval: $5.025M

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Walker Buehler: $8.025M

Caleb Ferguson: $2.4M

J.P. Feyereisen: $770K

Gavin Lux: $1.225M

Brusdar Graterol: $2.7M

Dustin May: $2.135M

Evan Phillips: $4M

Will Smith: $8.55M

Alex Vesia

Ryan Yarbrough: $3.09M

Miami Marlins:

Luis Arraez

Anthony Bender

Christian Bethancourt

JT Chargois: $1.285M

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jesús Luzardo: $5.5M

Steve Okert: $1.0625M

A.J. Puk: $1.8M

Trevor Rogers

Jesús Sánchez

Tanner Scott

Milwaukee Brewers:

Willy Adames: $12.25M

Jake Bauers: $1.35M

Corbin Burnes: $15.6375M

Hoby Milner

Joel Payamps

Devin Williams

Bryse Wilson: $1M

Minnesota Twins:

Jorge Alcala

Willi Castro

Kyle Farmer

Nick Gordon

Ryan Jeffers: $2.425M

Alex Kirilloff

Caleb Thielbar: $3.225M

New York Mets:

Pete Alonso: $20.5M

Adrian Houser: $5.05M

Joey Lucchesi: $1.65M

David Peterson: $2.15M

Drew Smith

Tyrone Taylor: $2.025M

New York Yankees:

Nestor Cortes: $3.95M

Trent Grisham: $5.5M

Victor González: $860K

Clay Holmes: $6M

Jonathan Loáisiga: $2.5M

Juan Soto: $31M

Gleyber Torres: $14.2M

Jose Trevino: $2.73M

Alex Verdugo: $8.7M

Paul Blackburn: $3.45M

Seth Brown: $2.6M

Philadelphia Phillies:

Jeff Hoffman: $2.2M

Edmundo Sosa: $1.7M

Gregory Soto

Ranger Suárez: $5.05M

Pittsburgh Pirates:

David Bednar: $4.51M

JT Brubaker: $2.275M

Mitch Keller: $5.442M

Connor Joe: $2.125M

Edward Olivares: $1.35M

San Diego Padres:

Enyel De Los Santos

Kyle Higashioka

Michael King: $3.15M

Adrian Morejon

J.D. Davis

Thairo Estrada: $4.7M

Tyler Rogers: $1.53M

LaMonte Wade Jr.: $3.5M

Seattle Mariners:

Ty France: $6.775M

Logan Gilbert: $4.05M

Sam Haggerty: $900K

Josh Rojas: $3.1M

Trent Thornton: $1.2M

Justin Topa: $1.25M

Luis Urías: $5M

Dylan Carslon: $2.35M

Tommy Edman

Ryan Helsley: $3.8M

Andrew Kittredge: $2.63M

JoJo Romero

Tampa Bay Rays:

Jason Adam

Shawn Armstrong: $2.05M

Randy Arozarena: $8.1M

Aaron Civale: $4.9M

Zack Littell: $1.85M

Shane McClanahan: $7.2M (2-Year)

Isaac Paredes: $3.4M

Colin Poche: $2.375M

Harold Ramirez

Drew Rasmussen: $1.8625M

Texas Rangers:

Brock Burke

Dane Dunning: $3.325M

Adolis García

Jonah Heim

Jonathan Hernández

Nathaniel Lowe

Josh Sborz

Leody Taveras: $2.55M

Cavan Biggio: $4.21M

Génesis Cabrera: $1.5125M

Santiago Espinal: $2.725M

Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Alejandro Kirk: $2.8M

Danny Jansen: $5.2M

Tim Mayza: $3.59M

Nate Pearson: $800K

Jordan Romano: $7.75M

Erik Swanson: $2.75M

Daulton Varsho: $5.65M

Washington Nationals:

Kyle Finnegan

Luis García

Hunter Harvey

Lane Thomas: $5.45M

These agreements reflect the dynamic negotiations between teams and players, setting the stage for an intriguing 2024 MLB season.

