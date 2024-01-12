Baseball
MLB Arbitration 2024: Every deal that took place today ft. Juan Soto, Pete Alonso & more

By Pablo Ricalde
Modified Jan 12, 2024 03:49 GMT
The MLB Arbitration Deadline for 2024 has concluded, shaping team rosters ahead of the upcoming season. Teams had until 1 p.m. ET to reach agreements with their arbitration-eligible players, and the flurry of deals promises an exciting season. Here’s a comprehensive list of reported agreements:

A look into the most significant deals of the day

#1. Juan Soto’s Historic Deal

The headline of the 2024 MLB Arbitration Deadline undoubtedly belongs to Juan Soto and the New York Yankees, as the star outfielder secured a record-breaking one-year deal worth an astonishing $31 million. This agreement sets a new benchmark for arbitration-eligible players.

#2. Pete Alonso’s Impactful Extension

The New York Mets made a significant move during the arbitration deadline, solidifying their commitment to power hitter Pete Alonso with a substantial one-year deal worth $20.5 million. Alonso, known for his prowess at the plate, plays a pivotal role in the Mets’ offensive strategy.

A look at every deal signed today

Arizona Diamondbacks:

  • Zac Gallen
  • Kevin Ginkel: $1.225M
  • Joe Mantiply
  • Paul Sewald: $7.35M
  • Ryan Thompson
  • Christian Walker: $10.9M

Atlanta Braves:

  • Max Fried: $15M
  • A.J. Minter: $6.22M

Baltimore Orioles:

  • Austin Hays
  • Cole Irvin: $2M
  • John Means: $3.325M
  • Ryan Mountcastle: $4.137M
  • Cedric Mullins: $6.325M
  • Cionel Pérez
  • Anthony Santander: $11.7M
  • Dillon Tate: $1.5M
  • Ramón Urías: $2.1M
  • Jacob Webb

Boston Red Sox:

  • Reese McGuire: $1.5M
  • Tyler O'Neill: $5.85M
  • Nick Pivetta: $7.5M
  • John Schreiber: $1.175M

Chicago Cubs:

  • Adbert Alzolay: $2.11M
  • Mark Leiter Jr.: $1.5M
  • Nick Madrigal: $1.81M
  • Julien Merryweather: $1.175M
  • Justin Steele: $4M
  • Mike Tauchman: $1.95M

Chicago White Sox

  • Dylan Cease: $8M
  • Garrett Crochet: $800K
  • Michael Kopech: $3M
  • Nicky Lopez: $4.3M
  • Michael Soroka: $3M
  • Touki Toussaint: $1.3M
  • Andrew Vaughn: $3.15M

Cincinnati Reds:

  • Tejay Antone: $830K
  • Jake Fraley: $2.15M
  • Jonathan India
  • Lucas Sims: $2.85M
  • Tyler Stephenson: $2.525M
  • Alex Young: $1.16M

Cleveland Guardians:

  • Scott Barlow: $6.7M
  • Shane Bieber: $13.125M
  • Sam Hentges: $1.625M
  • James Karinchak: $1.9M
  • Triston McKenzie: $1.6M
  • Josh Naylor: $6.55M
  • Nick Sandlin: $1.075M

Colorado Rockies:

  • Lucas Gilbreath
  • Austin Gomber: $3.15M
  • Peter Lambert: $1.25M
  • Cal Quantrill: $6.55M
  • Brendan Rodgers: $3.2M

Detroit Tigers:

  • Akil Baddoo: $1.55M
  • Casey Mize
  • Jake Rogers: $1.7M
  • Tarik Skubal: $2.65M

Houston Astros:

  • Bryan Abreu: $1.75M
  • Mauricio Dubón
  • Luis García: $1.875M
  • Chas McCormick: $2.85M
  • Kyle Tucker: $12M
  • José Urquidy: $3.75M
  • Framber Valdez: $12.1M

Kansas City Royals:

  • Nick Anderson: $1.575M
  • Carlos Hernández: $1.0125M
  • Brady Singer: $4.85M
  • Kyle Wright: $1.8M

Los Angeles Angels:

  • Griffin Canning: $2.6M
  • José Quijada: $840K
  • Luis Rengifo: $4.4M
  • Patrick Sandoval: $5.025M

Los Angeles Dodgers:

  • Walker Buehler: $8.025M
  • Caleb Ferguson: $2.4M
  • J.P. Feyereisen: $770K
  • Gavin Lux: $1.225M
  • Brusdar Graterol: $2.7M
  • Dustin May: $2.135M
  • Evan Phillips: $4M
  • Will Smith: $8.55M
  • Alex Vesia
  • Ryan Yarbrough: $3.09M

Miami Marlins:

  • Luis Arraez
  • Anthony Bender
  • Christian Bethancourt
  • JT Chargois: $1.285M
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr.
  • Jesús Luzardo: $5.5M
  • Steve Okert: $1.0625M
  • A.J. Puk: $1.8M
  • Trevor Rogers
  • Jesús Sánchez
  • Tanner Scott

Milwaukee Brewers:

  • Willy Adames: $12.25M
  • Jake Bauers: $1.35M
  • Corbin Burnes: $15.6375M
  • Hoby Milner
  • Joel Payamps
  • Devin Williams
  • Bryse Wilson: $1M

Minnesota Twins:

  • Jorge Alcala
  • Willi Castro
  • Kyle Farmer
  • Nick Gordon
  • Ryan Jeffers: $2.425M
  • Alex Kirilloff
  • Caleb Thielbar: $3.225M

New York Mets:

  • Pete Alonso: $20.5M
  • Adrian Houser: $5.05M
  • Joey Lucchesi: $1.65M
  • David Peterson: $2.15M
  • Drew Smith
  • Tyrone Taylor: $2.025M

New York Yankees:

  • Nestor Cortes: $3.95M
  • Trent Grisham: $5.5M
  • Victor González: $860K
  • Clay Holmes: $6M
  • Jonathan Loáisiga: $2.5M
  • Juan Soto: $31M
  • Gleyber Torres: $14.2M
  • Jose Trevino: $2.73M
  • Alex Verdugo: $8.7M

Oakland Athletics:

  • Paul Blackburn: $3.45M
  • Seth Brown: $2.6M

Philadelphia Phillies:

  • Jeff Hoffman: $2.2M
  • Edmundo Sosa: $1.7M
  • Gregory Soto
  • Ranger Suárez: $5.05M

Pittsburgh Pirates:

  • David Bednar: $4.51M
  • JT Brubaker: $2.275M
  • Mitch Keller: $5.442M
  • Connor Joe: $2.125M
  • Edward Olivares: $1.35M

San Diego Padres:

  • Enyel De Los Santos
  • Kyle Higashioka
  • Michael King: $3.15M
  • Adrian Morejon
  • J.D. Davis
  • Thairo Estrada: $4.7M
  • Tyler Rogers: $1.53M
  • LaMonte Wade Jr.: $3.5M

Seattle Mariners:

  • Ty France: $6.775M
  • Logan Gilbert: $4.05M
  • Sam Haggerty: $900K
  • Josh Rojas: $3.1M
  • Trent Thornton: $1.2M
  • Justin Topa: $1.25M
  • Luis Urías: $5M

St. Louis Cardinals:

  • Dylan Carslon: $2.35M
  • Tommy Edman
  • Ryan Helsley: $3.8M
  • Andrew Kittredge: $2.63M
  • JoJo Romero

Tampa Bay Rays:

  • Jason Adam
  • Shawn Armstrong: $2.05M
  • Randy Arozarena: $8.1M
  • Aaron Civale: $4.9M
  • Zack Littell: $1.85M
  • Shane McClanahan: $7.2M (2-Year)
  • Isaac Paredes: $3.4M
  • Colin Poche: $2.375M
  • Harold Ramirez
  • Drew Rasmussen: $1.8625M

Texas Rangers:

  • Brock Burke
  • Dane Dunning: $3.325M
  • Adolis García
  • Jonah Heim
  • Jonathan Hernández
  • Nathaniel Lowe
  • Josh Sborz
  • Leody Taveras: $2.55M

Toronto Blue Jays:

  • Cavan Biggio: $4.21M
  • Génesis Cabrera: $1.5125M
  • Santiago Espinal: $2.725M
  • Vlad Guerrero Jr.
  • Alejandro Kirk: $2.8M
  • Danny Jansen: $5.2M
  • Tim Mayza: $3.59M
  • Nate Pearson: $800K
  • Jordan Romano: $7.75M
  • Erik Swanson: $2.75M
  • Daulton Varsho: $5.65M

Washington Nationals:

  • Kyle Finnegan
  • Luis García
  • Hunter Harvey
  • Lane Thomas: $5.45M

These agreements reflect the dynamic negotiations between teams and players, setting the stage for an intriguing 2024 MLB season.

