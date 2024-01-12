MLB Arbitration Deadline 2024: Full list of players that failed to reach terms on a contract

The MLB Arbitration Deadline for 2024 brought about the inevitable tension of negotiations, and despite efforts, 23 arbitration-eligible players failed to reach terms on contracts with their respective teams. The unresolved salary disputes have set the stage for potential arbitration hearings. Here’s a comprehensive list of the players, the amounts they sought and the team offers, according to reports by Insider Jeff Passan:

Player Asking Offer Jason Adam $3.25M $2.7M Luis Arraez $12M $10.6M Phil Bickford $900K $815K Alec Bohm $4M $3.4M Jazz Chisholm Jr. $2.9M $2.625M Danny Coulombe $2.4M $2.2M J.D. Davis $6.9M $6.55M Mauricio Dubon $3.5M $3M Tommy Edman $6.95M $6.5M Adolis Garcia $6.9M $5M Nick Gordon $1.25M $900K Vladimir Guerrero Jr. $19.9M $18.05M Austin Hays $6.3M $5.85M Jonathan India $4M $3.2M Casey Mize $840K $815K Ryan O’Hearn $3.8M $3.2M Cionel Perez $1.4M $1.1M Harold Ramirez $4.3M $3.8M Tanner Scott $5.7M $5.15M Jose Suarez $1.35M $925K Taylor Ward $4.8M $4.3M Jacob Webb $1M $925K Devin Williams $7.3M $6.65M

What is arbitration in MLB?

Arbitration in Major League Baseball serves as a pivotal mechanism for setting salary disputes between players and their respective teams. Players who have been in the league for three or more years, but less than six years become eligible for salary arbitration if they don’t have an existing contract for the upcoming season. Additionally, players with between two and three years of service time can enter arbitration if they meet specific criteria, often referred to as "Super Two" players.

As the arbitration process unfolds, players and clubs engage in negotiations over salaries. The players’ salary can potentially be reduced in arbitration, with a maximum cut of 20%.

In the absence of a negotiated settlement, the case proceeds to a panel of arbitrators. Following arguments from both the player and the club, the panel selects either the salary figure proposed by the player or the team, avoiding any middle ground. Multi-year contracts can serve as an alternative to arbitration, covering multiple seasons and helping teams and players avoid the hearing process each year.

Once a player becomes arbitration-eligible, they retain that status each offseason until reaching six years of Major League service, at which point they become eligible for free agency. The arbitration system provides a structured framework for resolving salary discrepancies while ensuring a fair and competitive environment for both players and teams in MLB.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have failed to reach an agreement for the 2024 season.

As these players and teams navigate the arbitration process, the looming hearings will determine the final salaries, with the arbitrators selecting either the player’s or the team’s proposed figure. The week leading up to the arbitration exchange deadline is crucial for reaching settlements, often resulting in one- or multi-year contracts that help avoid the arbitration process for the covered seasons.

Understanding the intricacies of salary arbitration underscores the significance of these negotiations for players with three or more years of Major League service but less than six years. The process offers a chance for players to secure fair compensation while teams seek to balance budgets and maintain a competitive roster.

