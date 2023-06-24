The comparisons between Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and legendary New York Yankee slugger Babe Ruth continue. The reason is quite simple - there are no other relevant examples of this kind of player.

Go back and study the history of baseball over the last 150 years and it is hard to find anyone else that did what Ohtani is doing. His ability to dominate the game as a hitter and a pitcher makes him unique. It also makes Ohtani the clear-cut favorite for his second American League MVP trophy this year.

According to a recent article in FOX Sports, BetMGM sports trader Hal Egeland touched on Ohtani's incredible year and why the odds are so heavily in his favor.

"There isn’t really a fair comparison to Ohtani in baseball history."

Egeland is another expert who is in awe of the Japanese star's exceptional abilities on the baseball field.

"Babe Ruth is the name that gets thrown out there all the time, but it was a very different game back then. ... Ruth may have been a great two-way player, but I don't think he was throwing 101 mph."

Ohtani's odds of winning the prestigious award have dropped to -450. He is the clear favorite at the sportsbooks with a significant lead over the New York Yankees Aaron Judge.

John Ewing @johnewing



+200: Open



-225: Last Week



-450: Now



41% of money is on Ohtani to win award. Shohei Ohtani's odds to win AL MVP at @BetMGM +200: Open-225: Last Week-450: Now41% of money is on Ohtani to win award. Shohei Ohtani's odds to win AL MVP at @BetMGM +200: Open-225: Last Week-450: Now41% of money is on Ohtani to win award. https://t.co/Z3CufDlEZC

"Shohei Ohtani's odds to win AL MVP at @BetMGM +200: Open -225: Last Week -450: Now 41% of money is on Ohtani to win award." - John Ewing.

The fact that we have not yet reached the midway point of the season makes the low returns on Ohtani that much more impressive. Barring an unfortunate injury, he looks almost certain to land his second MVP crown.

Shohei Ohtani currently leads the MLB in HRs, OPS and batting average against

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after flying out against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Shohei Ohtani has been sensational this season. He currently leads the MLB with 25 home runs. He also ranks first in OPS (1.011) and second in RBIs (59). Those numbers are extremely impressive considering he also ranks first in opponents batting average (.179) and third in strikeouts (117).

The Athletic @TheAthletic



“This guy is from another planet.”



@MLB | @Angels

Home run No. 25 for Shohei Ohtani this season“This guy is from another planet.” Home run No. 25 for Shohei Ohtani this season 💥“This guy is from another planet.”🎥 @MLB | @Angels https://t.co/HVPvBAcdue

"Home run No. 25 for Shohei Ohtani this season 'This guy is from another planet.' MLB | @Angels" - The Athletic

In 2021, The Los Angeles Angels star won his first-ever MVP after recording 46 homers, 100 RBIs and 156 strikeouts.

Last season, he came in second place in the voting behind Aaron Judge.

This year may turn out to be Ohtani's best season yet. The 28-year-old continues to develop and improve and is the frontrunner for his second MVP award.

