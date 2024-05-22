“I'm a highly professional baseball player on the side” - Blake Lively responds to MLB broadcaster mistaking her for Guardians pitcher

On Monday, Guardians pitcher Ben Lively went viral for his first name being mistaken for popular actress Blake Lively. As Ben turned up against the New York Mets for the Cleveland Guardians, MLB broadcaster Gary Cohen made a mistake while introducing the pitcher on live TV, and Blake's candid response left the internet buzzing.

It happened on Monday afternoon, when Ben Lively took the mound to start the game. As is common, the announcer was discussing his game as he warmed up on the mound.

“Last year, Blake Lively made his first appearance of the year for the (Cincinnati) Reds against the Mets in long relief and threw three scoreless innings. Now here he is facing the Mets for the first time as a member of the Guardians,” Cohen said.

Though subtle, it got the attention of Blake Lovely, who took to social media and shared a candid moment about it.

“Well. Cats outta the bag. I’m a highly professional baseball player on the side,” Blake said.

Ben Lively reacts after Blake Lively's candid reaction

Following Blake Lively's social media response about the name interchange by the broadcaster, Ben also took to social media, saying that it has happened a lot of times, tagging Blake as well.

“The amount of times this has happened 😂 @blakelively,” he wrote in his story.

Ben Lively's Instagram story

For context, both personalities, Ben and Blake, have no relationship with each other. Ben hails from Pensacola, Florida and was born to Edward and Ginny Lively. Meanwhile, Blake hails from Los Angeles, California and was born to Elaine and Ernie Lively.

As far as the game, where the announcer made the mistake, is concerned, Ben Lively earned the victory for the Guardians. He threw 5.2 innings, allowing six hits, only one earned run and getting seven strikeouts.

Blake, meanwhile, is married to actor Ryan Reynold, with whom she shares four kids. While her interest in baseball is not much discussed, she certainly likes football, as she was in the suit with her friends, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, in this year's Super Bowl, cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs.

