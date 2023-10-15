Texas Rangers fans received some good news with pitchers Max Scherzer and Jon Gray both returning to the roster. While most of the headlines have surrounded the three-time Cy Young winner Scherzer, Gray will also be a valuable asset for the team.

Texas are set to return to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2011. The Rangers are stacked with talent on both the offensive and defensive front and will look to overcome their in-state rivals, the Houston Astros, in the best-of-seven series.

Pitching will be key for Texas as it prepares to take on one of the most potent offenses in the league.

In a recent post from Jared Sandler, the MLB broadcaster touched on the importance of Gray to this team:

"Don't discount [his] return."

Sandler went on to say the pitcher could be key during late innings. The Astros lineup is heavily right handed, which will be an advantage for righty pitcher Gray.

"A lot of attention on Max Scherzer's return and understandably so, but don't discount Jon Gray's return. Could be a valuable right-handed arm out of the bullpen with the high-90s FB/slider combo. HOU w/ lots of RHB." - Jared Sandler

The Ranger defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card Series and then swept the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Division Series.

Game 1 of the Rangers-Astros series is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. EST on Sunday night.

Rangers pitcher Jon Gray returns from an injury in time to face the Houston Astros

Jon Gray of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Gray has impressed for the Texas Rangers this season. The 31-year-old has a 9-8 record over 29 games and a 4.12 ERA. He has recorded 142 strikeouts over 157.1 innings and has held opposing hitters to a .256 batting average.

"The Rangers have officially added Max Scherzer and Jon Gray to their ALCS roster" - Talkin' Baseball

Injuries have limited Gray's appearances this year. He has been out with a wrist injury since Sept. 25, when he last pitched against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers will be relieved to have both Max Scherzer and Jon Gray for their biggest series in over a decade. Expect both players to play a big role in the highly anticipated series.