MLB commentator Bob Costas spent nearly 40 years at the NBC Sports Network. Over that time, he was repeatedly recognized by fans and colleagues for his broadcasting skills.

Costas left his full-time commentating role with NBCS in 2019, after having recieved 28 Emmy Awards, as well as serving as the prime-time host for 12 Olympic Games.

Ever since, the 71-year old has served as a play-by-play analyst on TBS, as well as a contributor to the MLB Network. He also served as a frequent guest on CNN, where he is no stranger to political takes.

On Thursday, April 20, Bob Costas appeared on CNN to discuss the case of Ralph Yarl. Yarl, 16, was tragically shot and killed on April 13 after mistaking addresses and ringing the wrong doorbell in Kansas City, Missouri.

Beth Willon @bethwillon Bob Costas can synthesize & dissect brilliantly. His take on the state of the GOP & Fox News is glorious. Great sports reporters/commentators are the best at parachuting into the middle of any situation & telling it like it is quickly.

The perpetrator, 84-year old Andrew David Lester, was characterized as an "avid Fox News consumer" by his grandson. Although others close to Lester have disputed this, Costas decided to run this version of events.

Speaking on CNN, the former MLB commentator lambasted Fox News and the network's ardent support of former President Donald Trump. Costas evidently considers Trump's rhetoric partly responsible for Lester's actions in Kansas City. Costas had harsh terms for the Murdoch-owned media outlet, and Trump himself.

"They all live in fear of Trump. It’s a cult. It’s not a principle, it’s not a philosophy, it’s no longer a party so much as it is a cult." - Bob Costas

Costas, who is originally from Queens, is no stranger to using his broadcasting platform to advance left-wing political stances. In 2012, he was criticized for calling for more gun control while commentating on a Washington Nationals game. He also openly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin while he was in Sochi for the 2014 Olympic Games.

Political comments and MLB baseball is a delicate relationship

It is all fine and well for baseball players and commentators to have political opinions. However, with players like former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and Boston Red Sox icon Curt Schilling openly embracing the former president, it is inevitable that political loyalites and, in turn, harsh words for the opposition will only become more common in baseball media.

