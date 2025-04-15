MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day with every team in action on Tuesday

Every April 15th, MLB comes together as a whole to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. This was the day the slugger broke the color barrier, showing Negro League players had the talent to play at this level.
Every year, all players who take the field sport Robinson's No. 42, and managers and umpires have the number patch on their hats. Fans will see plenty of those as Tuesday will be a full schedule.
All 30 teams will be in action to honor the all-time great. There are some interesting matchups going on here that could result in some memorable games.
Four games kick us off with a first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. One game that many fans are excited about is the matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. Justin Verlander will get the start here against Jesus Luzardo.
Another hot game on the board for Jackie Robinson Day is the one between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees. It could be a pitcher's duel with Michael Wacha going up against Max Fried.
Later in the night, two of the sport's hottest teams will square off in the second of their three-game series. The Chicago Cubs will look to avenge their Monday night loss against the San Diego Padres with Shota Imanaga on the bump.
The Los Angeles Dodgers cap off Jackie Robinson Day against the Colorado Rockies
Jackie Robinson Day finishes up with a night game between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers. Before the game, the two clubs will participate in a reflection at the Robinson statue. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is expected to be one of the scheduled speakers here.
The club has been gathering at the statue on April 15th since 2021. It was not until the 2023 season that they were joined by their opponents ahead of the game.
When the game begins, Ryan Feltner will try and stop the Dodgers' hot bats. He will face off against Landon Knack, who is looking to calm down his ERA after struggling against the Washington Nationals last week.
There is certainly no shortage of baseball being played on Tuesday. On top of that, there are plenty of minor league games celebrating the day and some college baseball games taking place. There is a game for every fan to get excited about during such a special day in history.