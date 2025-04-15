MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day with every team in action on Tuesday

Every April 15th, MLB comes together as a whole to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. This was the day the slugger broke the color barrier, showing Negro League players had the talent to play at this level.

Ad

Every year, all players who take the field sport Robinson's No. 42, and managers and umpires have the number patch on their hats. Fans will see plenty of those as Tuesday will be a full schedule.

All 30 teams will be in action to honor the all-time great. There are some interesting matchups going on here that could result in some memorable games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Four games kick us off with a first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. One game that many fans are excited about is the matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. Justin Verlander will get the start here against Jesus Luzardo.

Another hot game on the board for Jackie Robinson Day is the one between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees. It could be a pitcher's duel with Michael Wacha going up against Max Fried.

Ad

Later in the night, two of the sport's hottest teams will square off in the second of their three-game series. The Chicago Cubs will look to avenge their Monday night loss against the San Diego Padres with Shota Imanaga on the bump.

The Los Angeles Dodgers cap off Jackie Robinson Day against the Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

Jackie Robinson Day finishes up with a night game between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers. Before the game, the two clubs will participate in a reflection at the Robinson statue. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is expected to be one of the scheduled speakers here.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The club has been gathering at the statue on April 15th since 2021. It was not until the 2023 season that they were joined by their opponents ahead of the game.

When the game begins, Ryan Feltner will try and stop the Dodgers' hot bats. He will face off against Landon Knack, who is looking to calm down his ERA after struggling against the Washington Nationals last week.

There is certainly no shortage of baseball being played on Tuesday. On top of that, there are plenty of minor league games celebrating the day and some college baseball games taking place. There is a game for every fan to get excited about during such a special day in history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More