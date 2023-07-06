MLB Celebrity Softball Game: Full list of stars who are participating in All-Star week extravaganza 

The MLB Celebrity Softball Game is a big part of All-Star Weekend. While MLB players are getting a much needed break from the rigors of the season, they can watch actors, singers and more try and do what they do.

It's always a hit with fans and this year, the MLB Celebrity Softball Game will be featured virtually in a new, VR event that Major League Baseball is doing. Who will be participating in the game?

Full rosters for MLB Celebrity Softball Game

It's a star-studded list of people for the MLB Celebrity Softball Game, ranging from Joel McHale to Ryan Howard:

Joel McHale: Actor, Comedian

Adam Devine: Actor, Comedian

Skylar Astin: Actor, Singer

Chloe Kim: Olympic Gold Medalist

JoJo Siwa: Social Media Sensation & Recording Artist

Yandel: Urban Music Legend

Rodrygo: Real Madrid Soccer Player

Christian Nodal: Mexican Singer/Songwriter

Natti Natasha: Global Singer/Songwriter

The Miz: WWE Superstar

Blessd: Colombian Reggaeton Artist

JP Saxe: Artist and Songwriter

Donovan Mitchell: NBA Player

Zach LaVine: NBA Player

Jennie Finch: Olympic Gold Medalist

Natasha Watley: Olympic Gold Medalist

Félix Hernández: Former MLB All-Star

Bret Boone: Former MLB All-Star

Mike Cameron: Former MLB All-Star

Adam Jones: Former MLB All-Star

Ryan Howard: Former MLB All-Star

Donovan Mitchell is in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game

This year, five former baseball stars will be playing as well as a couple of active NBA players. It should be an entertaining event which is taking place Saturday night in Seattle.

