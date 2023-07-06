MLB Celebrity Softball Game: Full list of stars who are participating in All-Star week extravaganza 

Baseball
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 06, 2023 19:09 GMT
The MLB Celebrity Softball Game is a big part of All-Star Weekend. While MLB players are getting a much needed break from the rigors of the season, they can watch actors, singers and more try and do what they do.

youtube-cover

It's always a hit with fans and this year, the MLB Celebrity Softball Game will be featured virtually in a new, VR event that Major League Baseball is doing. Who will be participating in the game?

Full rosters for MLB Celebrity Softball Game

youtube-cover

It's a star-studded list of people for the MLB Celebrity Softball Game, ranging from Joel McHale to Ryan Howard:

  • Joel McHale: Actor, Comedian
  • Adam Devine: Actor, Comedian
  • Skylar Astin: Actor, Singer
  • Chloe Kim: Olympic Gold Medalist
  • JoJo Siwa: Social Media Sensation & Recording Artist
  • Yandel: Urban Music Legend
  • Rodrygo: Real Madrid Soccer Player
  • Christian Nodal: Mexican Singer/Songwriter
  • Natti Natasha: Global Singer/Songwriter
  • The Miz: WWE Superstar
  • Blessd: Colombian Reggaeton Artist
  • JP Saxe: Artist and Songwriter
  • Donovan Mitchell: NBA Player
  • Zach LaVine: NBA Player
  • Jennie Finch: Olympic Gold Medalist
  • Natasha Watley: Olympic Gold Medalist
  • Félix Hernández: Former MLB All-Star
  • Bret Boone: Former MLB All-Star
  • Mike Cameron: Former MLB All-Star
  • Adam Jones: Former MLB All-Star
  • Ryan Howard: Former MLB All-Star
This year, five former baseball stars will be playing as well as a couple of active NBA players. It should be an entertaining event which is taking place Saturday night in Seattle.

