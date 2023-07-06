MLB Celebrity Softball Game: Full list of stars who are participating in All-Star week extravaganza 

The MLB Celebrity Softball Game is a big part of All-Star Weekend. While MLB players are getting a much needed break from the rigors of the season, they can watch actors, singers and more try and do what they do.
It's always a hit with fans and this year, the MLB Celebrity Softball Game will be featured virtually in a new, VR event that Major League Baseball is doing. Who will be participating in the game?
Full rosters for MLB Celebrity Softball Game
It's a star-studded list of people for the MLB Celebrity Softball Game, ranging from Joel McHale to Ryan Howard:
- Joel McHale: Actor, Comedian
- Adam Devine: Actor, Comedian
- Skylar Astin: Actor, Singer
- Chloe Kim: Olympic Gold Medalist
- JoJo Siwa: Social Media Sensation & Recording Artist
- Yandel: Urban Music Legend
- Rodrygo: Real Madrid Soccer Player
- Christian Nodal: Mexican Singer/Songwriter
- Natti Natasha: Global Singer/Songwriter
- The Miz: WWE Superstar
- Blessd: Colombian Reggaeton Artist
- JP Saxe: Artist and Songwriter
- Donovan Mitchell: NBA Player
- Zach LaVine: NBA Player
- Jennie Finch: Olympic Gold Medalist
- Natasha Watley: Olympic Gold Medalist
- Félix Hernández: Former MLB All-Star
- Bret Boone: Former MLB All-Star
- Mike Cameron: Former MLB All-Star
- Adam Jones: Former MLB All-Star
- Ryan Howard: Former MLB All-Star
This year, five former baseball stars will be playing as well as a couple of active NBA players. It should be an entertaining event which is taking place Saturday night in Seattle.
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!