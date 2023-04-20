Anthony Volpe is obviously a talented baseball player and a fascinating prospect. Whether he can cut it in the big leagues is yet to be determined.

Over 18 games, Volpe has shown glimpses of what he can do at the highest level. Although his batting average is lower than many expected, the 21-year-old has been exceptional at the shortstop position and on the bases.

It is still early in the season but some people seem to think Volpe isn’t ready for the majors. Well-known MLB columnist Jason La Canfora made the controversial claim in a recent Tweet.

Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora Volpe will be back in AAA by Memorial Day. Book it Volpe will be back in AAA by Memorial Day. Book it

"Volpe will be back in AAA by Memorial Day. Book it," La Canfora tweeted.

Despite Volpe's strong spring and start to the season, La Confora believes that the young Yankees infielder will be demoted before the end of May.

Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.

After a difficult start to the season, Volpe has proved he belongs in the big leagues.

Over the last 10 games, he has 11 hits, one home run and two RBIs. He is slashing 212/.339/.327 and has stolen seven bases over that stretch.

Overall, he has a respectable .204/.338/.315 slash line this season. He has contributed one home run and two RBIs so far and has been exceptional in the field.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



The Yankees finally have a Franchise shortstop The First Major League Home Run for Anthony VolpeThe Yankees finally have a Franchise shortstop @short_porch The First Major League Home Run for Anthony Volpe The Yankees finally have a Franchise shortstop @short_porch https://t.co/cMffVr7xnh

"The First Major League Home Run for Anthony Volpe The Yankees finally have a Franchise shortstop," Barstool Sports tweeted.

Although his hitting has been poor, Volpe is contributing in other ways. He leads the team with eight stolen bases, becoming a menace when he reaches base. The speedy shortstop is creating problems for opposing pitchers with his unique approach to base running.

Aaron Judge recently encouraged Anthony Volpe to continue doing what he is doing. The young prospect has been a breath of fresh air for New York Yankees fans who have been desperate for a defensively sound shortstop. If he continues to progress at the level he has, the sky is the limit for this rising star.

