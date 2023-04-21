The speculation surrounding two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani's next contract is in full swing. Ohtani is set to become a free agent at the end of the season with a handful of teams interested in signing the 2021 American League MVP.

The Japanese superstar recently signed a one-year, $30 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels, but could explore his options at the end of the year. Instead of losing him for nothing, many are speculating that Ohtani could be traded this season.

MLB columnist Jon Heyman recently reported that Los Angeles is keen to hold on to their top player. A person within the Angels organization informed Heyman that the chances of a trade are slim to none.

Per a recent article in the New York Post, Heyman went on to say that the Angels will focus on extending Ohtani to a long-term deal by the end of the year.

"Angels not planning to trade Shohei Ohtani: 'Zero percent chance'" - New York Post

Angels owner Arte Moreno was aggressive during the offseason and has brought in several players to help the team compete. Former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe has signed a one-year deal. 2022 All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson was also brought in to strengthen the team's pitching.

Shohei Ohtani is yet to make a playoff appearance in four MLB seasons

Qualifying for the playoffs is a must for the organization if they hope to have any chance of securing Ohtani for a long-term contract. Despite having talented stars like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon on the roster, the club has failed to reach the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff Shohei Ohtani could be traded and 'will definitely' leave the Angels if they fall out of playoff contention this season, per @JeffPassan Shohei Ohtani could be traded and 'will definitely' leave the Angels if they fall out of playoff contention this season, per @JeffPassan https://t.co/p8WFzXOwtP

"Shohei Ohtani could be traded and 'will definitely' leave the Angels if they fall out of playoff contention this season, per @JeffPassan" - B/R Walk-Off

After a strong start to the season, the Angels have staggered. The team is currently 9-10 and have dropped six of their last ten games. They trail the Texas Rangers by 3.5 games in the AL West.

Trade rumors will likely continue as long as the Los Angeles Angels are out of playoff contention. If the club manages to turn it around and put together a serious playoff push, they have a real chance of holding on to one of baseball's greatest all-time players.

