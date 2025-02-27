MLB comes under fire for not broadcasting Dodgers, Yankees, Mets & other Spring Training matches: "What is this buffoonery?"

The weather has started to turn for the better. The cold, wintry months made for the gridiron are starting to give way for the ideal weather conditions between the MLB lines. That can only mean one thing – baseball is in the air.

Ad

Unfortunately, that doesn't mean it's easily accessible – at least not to the satisfaction of fans and content creators. While it's only spring training, they still want to watch their favorite superstars in action, along with players battling it out for roster spots.

On Thursday, seven games had a scheduled first pitch for 1 p.m. ET with nine more scheduled later in the day. Not a single one was being aired live on television.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While every game offered live audio of the broadcasts, it still apparently rubbed MLB content creator Marc Luino the wrong way, as per a post on X sent minutes after each game's first pitch.

"There are 7 games on at 1pm today and not a single one is on TV. How is that possible?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Numerous replies came flooding in soon after, with each holding the same frame of mind. A notable one came from "Monster Territory" podcast host Robbie Hyde.

"Literally listening to the Red Sox Tigers audio as we speak. What is this bufoonery?" Hyde replied.

Fans continued to voice their displeasure about MLB not broadcasting Dodgers', Yankees' and Mets' games as well as other Spring Training matches.

Ad

"I was wondering the same thing. Disappointing," a fan wrote.

"When I specifically pay for viewing apps @MLB and can't view a single game... I begin to wonder if there are some issues with MLB," one fan said.

"It's bad, the spring training games are broadcasted terribly. They’re hardly televised," another fan commented.

Ad

"All fans wanna do is watch games. Simple. & they can't even let us do that. But hey pay a monthly subscription for our TV deal. F OUUTTA HERE!" An X user added.

"Infuriating," another X user said about the absence of live baseball.

MLB fans reliant upon in-stadium live coverage for video confirmation of Spring Training results

Robbie Hyde was none too pleased about Marcelo Mayer having a huge game at the plate and nobody, save for the Red Sox fans in attendance, being able to see it. Thankfully, a fan had the live video of his 2-run homer off Kenta Maeda.

Ad

"Thanks to Brian for coming in clutch with the vids!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

All 32 baseball teams will be in action again on Friday. Not a single one of those Spring Training games will be televised.

If any video highlights are to be seen during the games, they'll only be on X and other social media outlets, to the chagrin of baseball fans hoping to take it all in live on TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback