MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is getting the stick from the baseball world after he tried to play down the Oakland A's fans' reverse boycotts. Former A's player Brandon McCarthy called him out on Twitter for his lack of regard for the Athletics faithful.

Issues have plagued the Oakland franchise as the owners have looked to make the move to other markets as they failed to get a permit for a new stadium in the city. Fans initially ignored the team and boycotted going to the home games.

However, after the Oakland A's turned things around with a seven-game win streak, fans have come out in protest as some of them staged a 'reverse boycott'.

A group of fans gave away 7000 free tee-shirts that read in bold "SELL" before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays. This directly targeted John Fisher and his ownership of the team.

Talking about the heated crowd at the stadium, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said:

“I mean, it was great,” Manfred said. “It is great to see what is this year almost an average Major League Baseball crowd in the facility for one night. That’s a great thing.”

Quite immediately, Rob Manfred was blasted by former A's player Brandon McCarthy on Twitter as he voiced his support towards the A's faithful who have been red hot during the home games this past week.

"This is fucking pathetic. How is this not disqualifying? This toad is the steward of a glorious sport, dripping with history and he feels entitled to mock fans who are making their voices heard as he sits by and caters to hiding billionaires? Why do we accept this in our culture?"

“This is f–king pathetic,” McCarthy tweeted. “How is this not disqualifying? This toad is the steward of a glorious sport, dripping with history and he feels entitled to mock fans who are making their voices heard as he sits by and caters to hiding billionaires? Why do we accept this in our culture?”

Rob Manfred voices his support for John Fisher moving to Las Vegas

The A's recently secured a $380 million public funding bill approved by the Nevada government for building a stadium in Las Vegas.

In his comments about the relocation, Manfred said in April that John Fisher and the Athletics ownership have the will to win and cited it as a reason for the move.

