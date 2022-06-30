"I would love to get to 32 teams" - MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has expansion plans for Major League

Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred continues to hint at the idea of expansion and a 32-team league. It now seems only a matter of time before the league adds two more franchises. This will be the first expansion since 1998 when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays were introduced to the league.

Expansions are exciting for fans, players, media, and more importantly, the cities hoping to establish themselves in one of the world’s most popular leagues.

Manfred said in an interview with Don Van Natta:

"I would love to get to 32 teams."

Manfred wants MLB to expand to 32 teams, per @DVNJr - FOX Sports: MLB

Some cities that are rumored to be interested include Nashville, Portland, Las Vegas, Orlando, Charlotte, and Montreal. The idea of international cities like Tokyo and Mexico City could be exciting options too. However, franchises are not built overnight. It takes a lot of time, effort, commitment, and most importantly, a lot of funding.

Although the game's popularity is thought to be waning, MLB is still an established brand with a growing global viewership. Annual revenue and team valuations have increased steadily over the past decade. There will be no shortage of wealthy investors willing to invest.

Calvin Cable @Hobbes_Friend95 @JeffPassan Bring baseball to Nashville. Need more MLB in Southeast considering how many big leaguers are from that part of the country. Either relocate Rays there or do an expansion team there. @JeffPassan Bring baseball to Nashville. Need more MLB in Southeast considering how many big leaguers are from that part of the country. Either relocate Rays there or do an expansion team there.

"Bring baseball to Nashville. Need more MLB in Southeast considering how many big leaguers are from that part of the country. Either relocate Rays there or do an expansion team there." - Calvin Cable

The Washington Nationals ownership recently discussed the possibility of a sale and estimates have the team valued anywhere from $2 - $2.5 billion. Some projections have the New York Yankees valued as high as $6 billion and the LA Dodgers as high as $4.5 billion. Any individual or consortium interested in the Nationals is looking at a figure north of $2 billion to acquire the club.

MLB expansion seems inevitable after Rob Manfred's latest comments

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred (R) talks with General manager James Click (L) of the Houston Astros.

There are some issues that need to be addressed before the league can add to the current 30 teams. The Oakland A's and Tampa Bay Rays still have stadium issues that require either new investment or possible relocation.The A's are trying to push through plans for a new billion-dollar stadium while simulatiously considering Las Vegas as a viable relocation option.

CLAYTON SMITH @CLAYTON59964827 @SBJ @MLB @DVNJr Montreal and Mexico City…and have the Rays build their retractable roof stadium on the east side of Tampa to make it easier to draw fans from Orlando. @SBJ @MLB @DVNJr Montreal and Mexico City…and have the Rays build their retractable roof stadium on the east side of Tampa to make it easier to draw fans from Orlando.

"Montreal and Mexico City…and have the Rays build their retractable roof stadium on the east side of Tampa to make it easier to draw fans from Orlando." - CLAYTON SMITH

It will also be interesting to see how the league handles division realignment. The current structure of the six divisions, with five teams each, is balanced and provides teams with equal opportunities.

Las Vegas and Nashville currently seem like the two most realistic options. With no team in Nevada and a growing population of over 2.5 million residents in the metropolitan area, Las Vegas ticks all the boxes. Former All-Star pitcher Dave Steward is part of a group working to establish a team in Nashville. Outside of Florida, the Atlanta Braves are the only team located in the Southeast region.

The idea of expansion is always exciting. Rob Manfred's latest comments will give hope to a lot of smaller markets that are looking at Major League Baseball.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far