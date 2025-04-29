MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred set to break silence on Pete Rose's ban following meeting with President Trump

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has long been asked about his stance on former Cincinnati Reds slugger Pete Rose and his ban. He was banned for life by A. Bartlett Giamatti for his involvement in gambling as a player and manager.

President Donald Trump has been somebody who has been in Rose's corner. He recently came out earlier this year, bashing the MLB for its stance on the late slugger's ban.

Now, Trump is taking it a step further. He recently sat down with Manfred to discuss the possibility of turning around the Rose ban. The Commissioner will soon make his ruling on the case via The Athletic.

"I met with President Trump two weeks ago, I guess now, and one of the topics was Pete Rose, but I'm not going beyond that. He's said what he said publicly, I'm not going beyond that in terms of what the back and forth was," said Manfred.

Manfred did not go into the specifics of exactly what was said or the tone of the discussion. He also has not set a date for his ruling, so that will be something that fans will want to keep their eyes on.

While the Cincinnati Reds slugger did something he should not have, he was an all-time great. He still holds the record for most career hits (4,2560, games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053), and singles (3,215).

Rob Manfred and President Trump also discussed immigration policies following the Pete Rose talk

MLB World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees - Rob Manfred (Photo via IMAGN)

As President Trump was elected into office again, he had big plans to shift the immigration policy. Given how many foreign-born players play in the United States, Rob Manfred wanted to get a better insight into how it could affect his players. The two spoke about it following their discussion on Pete Rose.

"Given the number of foreign-born players we have, we're always concerned about ingress and egress. We have had a dialogue with the administration about this topic. And, you know, they're very interested in sports" Manfred added.

On Opening Day, there were 265 internationally born players on rosters scattered throughout the league. This translates to 27.8 percent of the players being born outside of the United States.

Teams are chalk-full of international players, from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Chicago Cubs. Manfred wants to make sure these players do not have to jump through hoops to continue being a professional in the United States.

