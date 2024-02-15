MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to step down once term expires in 2029

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced that he plans to step down from the position once his current term ends on January 25, 2029. The announcement came as a shock to many, as Manfred has been running Major League Baseball since 2015, following his predecessor Bud Selig.

"Rob Manfred confirmed today that he plans to retire as @MLB commissioner at the conclusion of his current term, which ends Jan. 25, 2029. @MLBNetwork" - @jonmorosi

It's been a polarizing tenure for Rob Manfred since he stepped in as MLB Commissioner. There have been a number of high-profile headlines that have left some fans divided, the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal being chief among them. The 65-year-old had his contract extended, which will take him until 2029, when he says he will step down.

Another one of Manfred's more polarizing moments has come recently as the Commissioner has been focused on the potential relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas. In one of the biggest stories in recent years, Manfred has seemingly been deadset on bringing a franchise to Las Vegas, even at the expense of A's fans.

That being said, Manfred has enjoyed a number of successes during his tenure. One of those has been the expansion of the MLB product on an international level. The league has continued to expand its International Series, playing preseason and regular season games in Mexico, London, Japan, and South Korea.

Rob Manfred says that he hopes to expand to 32 teams before he steps down

As if the news that Manfred would be stepping down at the end of his tenure was not enough, the Commissioner also said that by that time, he hoped to have the league expand to 32 teams.

"Rob Manfred said he would like to have the @MLB expansion process to 32 teams "in place" by the time his tenure as commissioner ends in early 2029. Manfred clarified that having the process "in place" does not necessarily mean the franchises would be awarded. @MLBNetwork" - @jonmorosi

MLB expansion has been a big talk of the baseball community in recent years, with several cities vying for a franchise. Some of the cities that have been pushing for an MLB franchise include Portland, Nashville, Charlotte, and Salt Lake City. There are a number of other cities that might enter the picture, but the locations mentioned above have been the most aggressive.

