Salt Lake City's MLB dream handed major boost with renderings of $3,500,000,000 redevelopment project featuring baseball stadium

The Larry H. Miller Company has sent the baseball universe into a frenzy after unveiling the "Power District" in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 100-acre site located on the west side of the city is expected to house multiple facilities, including housing, business spaces, parks, and most intriguing, a potential MLB stadium.

"Leaders behind Salt Lake City's bid for an MLB team have unveiled renderings of “The Power District” with a new MLB ballpark and could begin construction later this year (via@FOS)" - @JomboyMedia

There have been a number of rumors and proposals about MLB expansion in the coming years, and it appears that Salt Lake City has made a significant push for a potential franchise. The "Power District" comes with a significant price tag, with the LHM Company set to spend an estimated $3,500,000,000 on the entire project.

The leaders behind the development and proposal believe that the "Power District" would not only help incentivize the MLB to give the city a potential franchise but also revitalize the city. The team believes that the project could help the west side of the city from a financial and cultural standpoint.

"The Larry H. Miller Company says it will invest $3.5 billion in the Power District, the proposed home for Utah’s Major League ballpark. New renderings were released today of the planned Power District adjacent to the Jordan River and Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City." - @ChaseThomason

The project is on track to potentially begin construction as early as this year. One of the many features that the unveiling showcased about the project is the convenient transportation to the district. The 100-acre site is located between downtown and the Salt Lake City International Airport, making it an easy cultural hub for visitors and citizens to access.

Salt Lake City is one of several cities vying for an MLB franchise

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has expressed interest in the league expanding in the near future. There have been reports that the league could be looking to add up to two new franchises, with a number of prominent cities vying for either an expansion team or relocation, similar to the potential move of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas.

Some of the most notable cities that have been aggressive in preparing proposals for a potential MLB franchise include Portland, Nashville, and Charlotte. Nashville even brought on former New York Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly as an advisor on their project.

