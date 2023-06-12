MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 12 2023

MLB DFS Fantasy picks can be a good way to engage with the sport, or any sport for that matter. It's a good way to get into sports gambling without betting thousands on a pitcher to use the rosin bag more than four times in an inning. However, pitching matchups and the weather are important to know when picking.

There aren't many games on today's schedule, but you can make MLB DFS Fantasy picks from all games on tap since the weather should be clear for all of them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB DFS Fantasy picks to make on June 12

Going for the Texas Rangers, Dane Dunning is 5-1 with a 2.52 ERA. Avoid all Los Angeles Angels players not named Shohei Ohtani for this matchup and expect a good performance from Dunning.

Dane Dunning is one of the better MLB DFS Fantasy picks

Zack Greinke is a legend for the Kansas City Royals, but he has a 4.59 ERA and six losses. The Cincinnati Reds don't boast an elite lineup, but look for Elly de la Cruz to continue his dominance.

James Kaprelian goes for the Oakland Athletics against the Tampa Bay Rays. Even the Rangers couldn't slow them down, so Wander Franco, Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena are good MLB DFS Fantasy picks.

Once again, the best DFS offers hail from bet365 and BetMGM. At the former, bettors can put down $1 and receive $200 to bet with for a bonus and the latter is offering to pay bettors back up to $1,000 in bet credits if their first bet doesn't succeed.

Poll : 0 votes