MLB DFS Picks: Top DraftKings and Fanduel Fantasy Baseball Plays and Winning Strategies for Tuesday, June 4

Every single MLB team is playing today (June 4), so there are loads of options for Daily Fantasy Sports players. All the stars are in action, and there are plenty of starting pitchers who could have really good outings. Whether you're playing on DraftKings or FanDuel, we've got the values for the picks you need to know.

Top MLB DFS Pitchers for June 4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jack Flaherty ($9,200 on DraftKings, $10,600 on FanDuel)

Jack Flaherty has been excellent this year for the Detroit Tigers. The pitcher has a 3.36 ERA, but his 2.45 xERA says he's been even better. The Tigers aren't that good, but he's a good pitcher worth picking up today.

Corbin Burnes ($10,000 on DraftKings, $10,000 on FanDuel)

Corbin Burnes is a good DFS pick

A former Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes is off to a great start with the Baltimore Orioles. They're a juggernaut, so he's good for a win most times out. He is 5-2 with a 2.35 ERA so far.

Trending

Jesus Luzardo ($8,000 on DraftKings; $9,500 on FanDuel)

The Miami Marlins have been one of baseball's worst teams, but their pitching hasn't been the biggest culprit. Jesus Luzardo has a 3.64 FIP, so he's been more than solid and is a great pick today.

Top MLB DFS Hitters for June 4

Shohei Ohtani ($6,500 on DraftKings; $4,500 on FanDuel)

It is astonishing that a hitter of Shohei Ohtani's caliber is so cheap on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The Los Angeles Dodgers star has slowed down of late, but he is still one of the best hitters in baseball and a great pick for DFS all the time.

Bobby Witt Jr. ($6,300 on DraftKings; $4,200 on FanDuel)

Pick Bobby Witt Jr. in DFS

Bobby Witt Jr. is an MVP candidate for the Kansas City Royals thanks to his .313 batting average and 148 wRC+. Those numbers suggest a nightly threat, so he's a great pick for anyone playing on either DraftKings or FanDuel.

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($5,400 on DraftKings; $3,800 on FanDuel)

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the league's brightest talents. He's hitting .261 with a 128 wRC+. He also hits home runs and steals bases, so he could provide a lot of value for anyone today.

June 4 DFS Bargain Picks

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($4,800 on DraftKings; $3,400 on FanDuel)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run last night, and he's been pretty solid this season for the Toronto Blue Jays. He's inching closer to a .300 average (at .295 as of Tuesday) with a 137 RC+. For the price, he is an excellent value pick.

Manny Machado ($4,800 on DraftKings; $3,100 on FanDuel)

Manny Machado could be good value

Manny Machado is one of the league's best hitters, so it's a surprise that he's such a low price for DFS. With a .242 batting average, he's bound to start hitting more to his career totals, and that could start today.

Julio Rodriguez ($5,000 on DraftKings; $3,600 on FanDuel)

Julio Rodriguez has not been having a good offensive year, but he's due to break out at any moment. A former Rookie of the Year and an All-Star, Rodriguez can go long in any at-bat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback