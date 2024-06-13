MLB DFS Prediction: Top DraftKings and FanDuel Picks for June 13 Featuring Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., and more

There are 11 MLB games today, which slightly limits the options for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) players. Fortunately, there are still a lot of great hitters scheduled to be in the lineup and top pitchers taking the mound today. Here's who you need to have in your lineup on June 13.

Top MLB DFS pitchers for June 13

Luis Castillo ($8500 on DraftKings, $9900 on FanDuel)

Luis Castillo is one of baseball's most talented pitchers with a 3.35 ERA and 85 strikeouts. The disappointing Seattle Mariners offense has him at 5-7 despite those other good metrics, but he is a good pick for today.

Aaron Nola ($9000 on DraftKings, $10600 on FanDuel)

Aaron Nola is a good DFS pick

Aaron Nola is having a phenomenal season for the Philadelphia Phillies. He's 8-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. He's been lights out, and he should be in your lineup as he faces the struggling Boston Red Sox.

Luis Severino ($8000 on DraftKings, $9500 on FanDuel)

Luis Severino is quietly putting together a nice season for the New York Mets. He's 4-2 with a 3.25 ERA. The Mets might be trading him eventually, but you can take advantage of a matchup with the 23-44 Miami Marlins today.

Top MLB DFS hitters for June 13

Aaron Judge ($6700 on DraftKings, $5200 on FanDuel)

Until he stops hitting the ball hard every single at-bat, Aaron Judge should be in your lineup. Even after a "down" day at the plate on Wednesday, Judge is hitting .306 with 25 home runs, 62 RBI, and a 1.135 OPS. Everything but the average is first in baseball.

Bobby Witt Jr. ($6300 on DraftKings, $4300 on FanDuel)

Bobby Witt Jr. did his best to avoid a sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, but to no avail. Nevertheless, the Kansas City Royals star is hitting .326 with 11 home runs this season. Pick him for DFS.

Teoscar Hernandez ($5500 on DraftKings, $4000 on FanDuel)

Teoscar Hernandez is a good option for today

Teoscar Hernandez has quietly had a really nice season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's hitting .262 with 17 home runs and 50 RBI while boasting a .848 OPS, so he should be in your DFS lineup today.

Budget picks for MLB DFS June 13

Bryan Reynolds ($4000 on DraftKings, $3100 on FanDuel)

Bryan Reynolds hasn't yet rounded into form, but the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder is still a capable hitter who can break out at any moment. There aren't better options for the low price he's at on June 13.

Carlos Correa ($4300 on DraftKings, $3200 on FanDuel)

Carlos Correa is .290 with an .833 OPS. Those numbers are hard to replicate for the prices he's at in Daily Fantasy. Pick him up for your lineup against the struggling Oakland Athletics today.

Luis Rengifo ($4700 on DraftKings, $3100 on FanDuel)

Pick Luis Rengifo for DFS today

Luis Rengifo is hitting .315 for the Los Angeles Angels, a stellar average that can't be beaten in this price range. Even though the Angels are struggling, Rengifo is not.

