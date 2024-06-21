MLB DFS: Top Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Shohei Ohtani, Gunnar Henderson & More for June 21

With an exciting weekend of MLB action ahead, there has never been a better time to ensure that your Fantasy Baseball team is sorted. From pitchers to sluggers, we have you covered with some of the hottest picks.

Using prices from both FanDuel and DraftKings, two of the top MLB sportskbooks, we will today be examining some of the best picks as all thirty MLB teams take to the field on Friday.

Top MLB DFS Picks - June 21

Pitchers

Chris Sale ($10200 on DraftKings, $10800 on Fanduel)

Tonight, Chris Sale will start the Braves' game against the New York Yankees. Despite being 35 years old, Sale is pitching in a style that reminds fans of his Cy Young-contending seasons in the late 2010s. The 6-foot-6 left hander carries a 2.98 ERA into Friday, alongside his 9-2 record. No stranger to the Yankees from his time in Boston, Sale owns a career 3.12 ERA alongside 157 strikeouts in 22 career games against New York.

Jack Flaherty ($9300 on DraftKings, $11100 on Fanduel)

Starter Jack Flaherty will have a chance to improve his figures on Friday as his Detroit Tigers take on the White Sox, who are MLB's worst-hitting team right now. Flaherty, who inked a one-year, $14 million offseason contract in Detroit is now 4-4 with a 3.01 ERA.

Dylan Cease ($10000 on DraftKings, $10000 in Fanduel)

Dylan Cease will get the start for the San Diego Padres after the team walked off the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Although Cease is coming off one of the worst performances of the season against the Mets on June 16, he is still a favorable pick for Friday. In addition to his 6-6 record and 3.95 ERA, the 28 year-old has been a strikeout machine, fanning 106 hitters in 86.2 innings this season.

Top Hitters

Bobby Witt Jr. ($6400 on DraftKings, $4100 on Fanduel)

Bobby Witt Jr. will be in his home state tonight as the Kansas City Royals take on the Rangers in Arlington. In his past 14 games, the KC shortstop is hitting .339 with a home run and seven RBIs, and his .322 batting average currently leads MLB. After dropping consecutive series' to the A's and Dodgers on their western road trip, Witt Jr. and company will be looking to gain a leg up on Friday.

Shohei Ohtani ($6600 on DraftKings, $4500 on Fanduel)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Shohei Ohtani has been the hottest hitter on the Los Angeles Dodgers this week. Over his last seven contests, the Japanese superstar is hitting .429/.515/.964 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs. All eyes will also be on the reigning AL MVP as he prepares to face his old team, the Angels, for the first time since his departure from the club in free agency.

Gunnar Henderson ($6100 on DraftKings, $4300 on Fanduel)

Defending AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson is having himself another strong year. The Baltimore Orioles shortstop's 62 runs scored this season leads all of MLB, and he has already hit 22 home runs and 50 RBIs. As the O's head down to Houston for a three-game set, watch out for Henderson to once again make a difference.

Budget Picks

Jurickson Profar ($4100 on DraftKings, $3300 on Fanduel)

Over the past seven games, Curacao-born outfielder Jurickson Profar's .296 batting average constitutes the highest figure on the San Diego Padres. Moreover, Profar's .321 batting average through 78 games is the best in the National League. He may not be an offensive juggernaut in the same way as some of his teammates, but Profar's 10 home runs and 48 RBIs this season is nothing short of respectable.

Willy Adames ($4600 on DraftKings, $3300 on Fanduel)

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames appears intent on equalling the 31 home runs that he achieved in 2022 this year. Now hitting .244, Adames has 13 home runs and 54 RBIs. In 20 career games against the Padres, Adames has hit .351 with a home run and eight RBIs.

Carlos Correa ($4500 on DraftKings, $3600 on Fanduel)

Carlos Correa is our final budget MLB pick. The Minnesota Twins' .309 batting average over the past week is MLB's top figure, and the team's shortstop has played a role. This season, Correa is hitting .308/.370/.502 with 8 home runs and 30 RBIs. Though he has been kept off the board since his two-home run appearance against the A's on June 16, Correa is an ever-present offensive threat.