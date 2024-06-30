MLB DFS: Top Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Yankees' Gerrit Cole, Reds' Elly De La Cruz & More for June 30

There are 15 MLB games on the slate today, which is good for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) players. Every single team is in action, which means a ton of good hitters and a few really strong pitchers are slated to play. Here are the players you should keep an eye on.

Top Pitchers for MLB DFS June 30

Ranger Suarez ($10500 on DraftKings, $10200 on FanDuel)

Ranger Suarez is probably the leading NL Cy Young contender as of now. The Philadelphia Phillies ace is 10-2 (tied for the best record) with a 1.83 ERA (first in MLB), and 0.92 WHIP (second in MLB). Pick him up every time he starts.

Garrett Crochet ($10,200 on DraftKings, $10900 on FanDuel)

Pick Garrett Crochet for DFS

Garrett Crochet is enjoying a fantastic season for the Chicago White Sox. He is effectively the only player on their roster performing at a top level right now: 3.05 ERA and 130 strikeouts (second in MLB).

Gerrit Cole ($9000 on DraftKings, $8900 on FanDuel)

Gerrit Cole is having a tough time working back to the MLB level following his injury. He had a solid start following an underwhelming one. At some point, he will return to being the reigning Cy Young winner, and the New York Yankees have a solid matchup today.

Top Hitters for MLB DFS June 30

Yordan Alvarez ($5700 on DraftKings, $3900 on FanDuel)

Yordan Alvarez has been a force at the plate all season long. He has a .297 batting average, 16 home runs, 41 RBI, and an .895 OPS. The Houston Astros might not be all that great, but Alvarez is.

Francisco Lindor ($4900 on DraftKings, $3300 on FanDuel)

Francisco Lindor is a safe DFS pick

For the most part, the New York Mets lineup has struggled. Francisco Lindor, though, with a .252 batting average and .772 OPS, has been above average this year. He's a good DFS pick for June 30.

Elly De La Cruz ($6300 on DraftKings, $4400 on FanDuel)

Elly De La Cruz is a rare talent in the MLB. The Cincinnati Reds superstar is capable of getting on first and stealing all the way around the bases. He might later hit a home run 425 feet into the stands, and that's the type of player that brings the most fantasy value.

Budget picks for MLB DFS June 30

Yandy Diaz ($4300 on DraftKings, $3200 on FanDuel)

Yandy Diaz is a great budget pick for fantasy today. He's hitting .271 this season, which is top 50 in all of baseball. At this price range, there are few better options than the Tampa Bay Rays first baseman.

Nico Hoerner ($4100 on DraftKings, $2900 on FanDuel)

Nico Hoerner is a good DFS value pick

Nico Hoerner is not having a great season, but it's hard to match the pedigree at such a discounted price range. The Chicago Cubs star isn't going to cost much and he might have a solid day today.

Luis Arraez ($4700 on DraftKings, $2800 on FanDuel)

Luis Arraez is usually a good DFS pick regardless of his price. The San Diego Padres star is hitting .315, fourth-best in baseball. That's incredible value for the price range he's listed at.