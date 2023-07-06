MLB Draft 2023: Top 5 First Basemen ft. Bryce Eldridge, Nolan Schanuel & More

The 2023 MLB Draft will kick off on July 11 in Seattle. With such a wide array of talent claiming eligibility, the selection process is bound to be tight.

First base, although one of the most popular positions, is also one of the most important. The position provides an anchor for a team's defensive strategy, and often boasts some of the best sluggers in the game.

While the Pittsburgh Pirates are unlikely to select a first baseman with their first overall pick, some very talented first baseman will be available for selection. Today, we are taking a look at some of the top 1B players in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Top 5 first baseman eligible for the 2023 MLB Draft

5 Joe Vetrano, Boston College

At 6-foot-4 and 230 lbs, 21-year old Joe Vetrano from Boston College can pack a punch. He finished up the 2023 season hitting .315/.407/.671 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. While scouts think that the leftie could be a starter, he will need to improve his slugging numbers to be starting material.

"Joe Vetrano, 448 feet to the moon @NCAABaseball" - Boston College Baseball

4 Brock Vrandenburg, Michigan State

Another giant, the 6-foot-7 tower at first base has the potential to be selected early in the 2023 MLB Draft. Named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team, he led the tournament in batting average, posting a .455 figure.

3 Tre Morgan, LSU

After finishing his third season at LSU with a slashline of .316/.418/.502. Morgan was pivotal in helping his school win the College World Series in June. The Louisiana native has drawn comparisons to Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, and is also profficient in the outfield.

2 Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic

6-foot-4 Nolan Schanuel is known for his power. After hitting 46 home runs in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, some believe that Schanuel could be a first round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Schanuel is a part-time outfielder who possesses a cannon of an arm. If he can get his strikeout percentage down, Schanuel will be a force in the MLB before long.

1 Bryce Eldridge

The most highly sought-after first baseman in the 2023 MLB Draft, Eldridge has a lot going for him. Known as the "American Ohtani" for his likeness to the Los Angeles Angels star, Eldrige can pitch and hit. The Virginia native is a former U-16 Team USA MVP who can throw up to 100 miles per hour. Perhaps he will follow in the footsteps of 2022 first-rounder Connor Preilipp, who garnered a $1.8 million bonus with the Minnesota Twins.

MLB Draft Room @MLBDraftRoom Has a swing to light up the night with fireworks! Bryce Eldridge….Red, White and Boom!Has a swing to light up the night with fireworks! #MLBDraft23 Bryce Eldridge….Red, White and Boom! 🇺🇸 Has a swing to light up the night with fireworks! #MLBDraft23 https://t.co/E1FZFyE7YR

"Bryce Eldridge….Red, White and Boom! Has a swing to light up the night with fireworks!" - MLB Draft Room

