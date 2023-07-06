What channel is the MLB Draft on? Day 1 TV Schedule, and Live Stream details

Between July 11 and 13, the MLB Draft will give fans the unique opportunity to get a firsthand look at some of the best amateur talent around. All thirty MLB teams will also be thirsty for a shot at fresh talent.

The only North American pro sports league to have their draft during the season, the event is also the longest selection process. 614 total amateur players will be assigned to all thirty clubs across twenty rounds.

Scheduled to be held at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, the audience will be limited to a select few. Thankfully, several options exist to ensure that you'll be able to catch all the action from the comfort of your own home.

Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing The MLB Draft will begin a week from Sunday at 7PM EST. The first night of the draft will take place at Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks The MLB Draft will begin a week from Sunday at 7PM EST. The first night of the draft will take place at Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks https://t.co/sCRd6bezM0

Due to the length of the MLB Draft, the selection process will be spread out over three days. Rounds one and two will commence at 7 pm ET on July 11. Viewers can catch selections from rounds 3-10 at 2 pm ET on July 12, and finally, rounds 11-20 will take place at 2 pm ET on July 13.

ESPN and the MLB Network will be covering the draft live on their respective channels. Viewers can catch the action on cable, or on the respective streaming partners of the mentioned stations. Additionally, fans who prefer to stream can watch the draft on fuboTV (which costs $24.99), and round 1 will be available for free on the MLB app.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX With the first ever MLB Draft Lottery complete, the 2023 Draft order is now set With the first ever MLB Draft Lottery complete, the 2023 Draft order is now set https://t.co/60W1jtwY5G

For the second time in three seasons, the Pittsburgh Pirates have the first overall pick. The 2023 MLB Draft was the first of its kind to feature a lottery to assign draft order. The Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers will have the second and third picks respectively.

Watching the 2023 MLB Draft may be more important than you think

Although the 2023 All-Star Game will be taking place next door at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, there are still plenty of reasons to watch the draft. From obtaining an idea of the hottest young talent, to witnessing the strategic nature, the 2023 draft is a much-watch for hardcore fans.

