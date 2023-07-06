MLB Draft 2023: What time does the MLB Draft start for day 1? 

The MLB Draft is one of the most important dates of the year for any Major League club. Whenever there is a draft class with as much talent as this pool of youngsters, even the strongest of teams will be paying attention.

The only North American sports league to feature their draft during the season, the MLB's selection process is also the most lengthy. 614 total players from the USA and Canada will be drafted across 20 rounds.

The event is scheduled to take place between July 11 and 13 at Lumen Field in Seattle, the football stadium adjacent to T-Mobile Park. The first round will commence at 7 pm on July 11, with rounds 3-10 taking place at 2 pm ET on July 12. Finally, rounds 11 to 20 will wrap up at 2 pm ET on July 13.

Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing The MLB Draft will begin a week from Sunday at 7PM EST. The first night of the draft will take place at Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks The MLB Draft will begin a week from Sunday at 7PM EST. The first night of the draft will take place at Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks https://t.co/sCRd6bezM0

The 2023 draft was the first of it's kind to feature a lottery. Teams' chances hinged on their 2022 winning percentage, with the worst-finishing teams getting the best odds. For the second time in three seasons, the Pittsburgh Pirates will feature the first overall pick.

While the top selection in the 2023 MLB Draft is still anyone's guess, several young stars have already started to make headlines. Outfielder Dylan Crews and pitcher Paul Skenes showed off their dominance by leading LSU to victory at this year's College World Series. Both are expected to be selected very early in the draft.

SEC Baseball @SECbaseball Dylan Crews turned down the 1st round of the MLB Draft out of high school.



2021 Freshman of the Year

2022 Co-SEC Player of the Year

2023 SEC Player of the Year

2023 Golden Spikes Award

2023 National Champion

And now the favorite to go #1 in the MLB Draft.



Go. To. School. Dylan Crews turned down the 1st round of the MLB Draft out of high school.2021 Freshman of the Year2022 Co-SEC Player of the Year2023 SEC Player of the Year2023 Golden Spikes Award2023 National ChampionAnd now the favorite to go #1 in the MLB Draft.Go. To. School. https://t.co/o282GuMT29

The second and third picks will belong to the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers respectively. Although all of the players selected in the first round will be integral pieces of the future of their teams, it is not likely that we will see them take to the field in the MLB for a few years yet.

2023 MLB Draft will be a snapshot into the league of tomorrow

The draft is, compared to other sports, a small spectacle. Moreover, it will happen in the shadow of the MLB All-Star Game, which will be taking place concurrently, and next door.

While there may not be as much fanfare surrounding the draft as other sports, hardcore baseball fans will want to be paying close attention. The names called out on July 11 will be the names of tomorrow's MLB.

