"MLB doesn't enforce anything. They don't hold their teams accountable" - Los Angeles Angels battle allegations of backing out of deals by two Dominican prospects

In what is now a highly publicized issue, the Los Angeles Angels are in a tight spot because two Dominican prospects are suing them. The Angels organization allegedly broke verbal agreements with Willy Fañas and Keiderson Pavon who were 14 and 15 years old, respectively.

The Los Angeles Angels are rumored to have verbal deals of $1.8 million with Fañas and $425,000 with Pavon, but the agreements were not officially finalized by the team. In what could be a landmark case for player signing procedures in the league, the battle is being wages in Dominican Republic courts.

Fañas and Pavon are now seeking $17 million and $4.25 million in damages, respectively. The league only allows players outside of the United States (and Puerto Rico) and Canada to be signed after they have turned 16 years old. Unfortunately, just as in any other major sports league, handshake deals with teenagers are common practice.

The details of the lawsuit are just getting clearer as it was filed last year. A hearing is set to take place on October 30 in Santo Domingo's (Dominican Republic) Civil Chamber to continue with the proceedings.

Ulises Cabrera, the two prospects' legal counsel, recently made a strong statement. He stated that the MLB should hold teams accountable for these unfair practices.

"MLB doesn't enforce anything. They don't hold their teams accountable. The teams don't hold their scouts accountable," Cabrera said. Everybody throws their hands up -- it's the wild, wild West -- when it's convenient," he added.

Los Angeles Angels' restructuring put them in hot water in more ways than one

Willy Fañas originally agreed to deals with former Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler and special assistant Eric Chavez. The two officials met with the young prospect in January 2019. Keiderson Pavon, on the other hand, moved to the Dominican Republic from Venezuela to pursue his dream.

Both were expected to sign with the team in mid-2020. This was postponed, however, to January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deal, however, lapsed when Eppler was replaced in September 2020 by Perry Minasian.

"They just called to tell us they wouldn't honor the agreement. They didn't come see him, didn't do anything." - Jose Alfredo Sanchez, a Dominican trainer who mentored Fañas

Fañas signed with the New York Mets system in January 2022, and Pavon has landed with the Texas Rangers.

With details about the civil case just getting clearer every day, what's for certain is that it will set a precedent for future MLB signings.

