"Not to the point where everybody wants to shove it down your throat" - Los Angeles Angels former manager Joe Maddon opens up about getting fired after slump

The Los Angeles Angels recently fired Joe Maddon as their manager. In his place, the organization has chosen Phil Nevin. The 2016 World Series-winning manager ended his stint with the Angels after three seasons. Maddon has a 157-172 record as the Angels' manager with no playoff appearances to show for.

Not long after his firing, Maddon spoke to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and spoke his mind about the situation.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Joe Maddon says his firing by the Angels surprised him “a lot,” adding, “there was no dissension, no finger-pointing, none of it.” Full transcript of his interview with @TheAthletic moments after the team announced his dismissal: theathletic.com/3353876/2022/0… Joe Maddon says his firing by the Angels surprised him “a lot,” adding, “there was no dissension, no finger-pointing, none of it.” Full transcript of his interview with @TheAthletic moments after the team announced his dismissal: theathletic.com/3353876/2022/0…

"Joe Maddon says his firing by the Angels surprised him 'a lot,' adding, 'there was no dissension, no finger-pointing, none of it.' Full transcript of his interview with @TheAthletic moments after the team announced his dismissal:" - @ Ken Rosenthal

Maddon stated that he was surprised by the decision about his layoff. The seasoned manager claimed that nobody felt on the team that he was going to be sacked. He added that he had a good relationship with Angels general manager Perry Minasian, so it came as a shock that he was let go.

"It's not to point the finger at just one particular person. We just needed to get the guys back on track, get a couple of wins, get the mojo going again. But we didn't get that opportunity." - Joe Maddon via Ken Rosenthal

Maddon also said that he knew Minasian was in a tough position and had to make a call so relying on the sentiments of the coaching staff and the players of the Los Angeles Angels would've been better.

Former Los Angeles Angels' manager Joe Maddon criticized data analytics

The World Series-winning manager with the Cubs stated his displeasure about the overuse of data analytics in today's game. He made it clear that he's in favor of it, "but not to the point where everybody wants to shove it down your throat."

"You're unable to just go to the ballpark and have some fun and play baseball. It's too much controlled by front offices these days."

Maddon stated that "real baseball people" were highly affected by the increase in the use of analytics.

"I said [to Minasian] you just try to reduce the information and really be aware of when it's time to stay out of the way. In general, the industry has gone too far in that direction and that's part of the reason people aren't into our game as much as they have been."

The Los Angeles Angels are currently on a free fall and have lost 13 straight. They were on the cusp of grabbing the lead in the American League West from the Houston Astros before cold bats and underwhelming bullpen performances saw their chances blown to smithereens.

The now former manager of the Angels, however, has not closed the door on him managing other teams.

"Of course I want to manage," Maddon said. 'I'm really good at it,' he added."

It remains to be seen who will get the better end of this separation. Who do you think will come better out of this situation? Sound off on the comments section below.

