When a struggling division rival starts to make headway, it might bring about some resentment. Just ask the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers ownership has invested heavily in the roster over the last few seasons in the hopes of challenging the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the AL.

Last year was disappointing for the club as they finished with just 68 wins. They seem to have finally found their groove.

The Rangers have been one of the hottest teams in the majors of late. The team has a 42-26 record and holds a 3.5-game lead in their division over their in-state rivals.

While many are praising the team's rapid turnaround, some rivals seem frustrated at the rise of the Texas Rangers.

"Laugh out loud unsustainable," said one LMLB executive

A recent Twitter post from Barstool Sports' Meek Phill revealed an interesting quote from an MLB executive on the Rangers' hitting success. The quote came from a piece by Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic and refers to one executive referring to the Ranger's hitting with runners in scoring position as "unsustainable."

Phill @MeekPhill_ Ken Rosenthal really found the biggest hater in the Angels/Mariners/Astros FO for that quote Ken Rosenthal really found the biggest hater in the Angels/Mariners/Astros FO for that quote 😭 https://t.co/IVCkYI5BM4

"Ken Rosenthal really found the biggest hater in the Angels/Mariners/Astros FO for that quote" - Phill

Texas' output with a runner in scoring position has been exceptional. The club leads all MLB teams in batting average and slugging in the category.

The Texas Rangers lead the league in runs scored and run differential

Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers doubles against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field

Led by a potent offense, the Rangers currently have an MLB-high +143 run differential. They lead the majors with 418 runs, 13 more than the second-place Tampa Bay Rays and 37 more than the third-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis The Rangers offense continues to be a huge problem. The Rangers offense continues to be a huge problem. https://t.co/tcG8RbhtaS

"The Rangers offense continues to be a huge problem." - Jared Carrabis

Players from all sides of the lineup are contributing on the offensive front. Adolis Garcia (15), Josh Jung (13) and Marcus Semien (10) have all reached the double-digit home run mark. Six other players have recorded six or more home runs.

Veterans Corey Seager and Marcus Semien have been huge for the team. Semien looks to be back to his 2021 self after having an off year in 2022. Seager is slashing .347/.411/.626 and has racked up 36 RBIs in just 37 games.

The Texas Rangers will hope that their red-hot offense can hold off the defending World Series champion Houston Astros as the season progresses. With numbers like this, it will be hard to see anyone catching them in the AL West.

