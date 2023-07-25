The debate over Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani continues to pick up heat as the MLB trade deadline approaches closer. The Angels currently find themselves in the race for a wildcard spot for the postseason but look increasingly unlike to retain their Japanese star.

Owner Arte Moreno is faced with a tough decision of whether to gamble on a first postseason run since 2014 or trade him for multiple reinforcements to the roster.

Shohei Ohtani has been nothing short of superhuman for the Angels this season. While the rest of the team has struggled throughout the season, Ohtani has been their one and only savior on both sides of the ball.

He is the current home run leader in the league and also remains one of the best and most consistent pitchers this year. Hence, debates over his future in the MLB have set the baseball world abuzz as he enters the last few months of his contract.

The LA Angels are currently third in their division with a 51-49 record and find themselves in the running for their first postseason spot since 2014. They are only four games away and in a good run of form, but the upcoming months could be a stiff challenge that they have previously failed to overcome.

Hence, as it looks increasingly unlikely that Ohtani will re-sign with them next year, should they trade him while they still can? One AL executive believes that they should.

“You’re getting an ace and arguably the best hitter in the game in one player,” one AL executive said. “He’s as big a difference-maker as there is in the game. If you don’t think you can sign him [after the season], you have to think about trading him.”

Will the LA Angels make the postseason if they refuse to trade Shohei Ohtani?

As the MLB trade deadline day fast approaches, it looks increasingly unlikely that the Los Angeles Angels will trade Shohei Ohtani. They seem to be adamant about going all in for fighting for a playoff spot this season and believe that they can make it to the postseason.

It has been almost a decade since they made a postseason appearance in 2014 and even longer since they won their last playoff in 2009. Hence, the question remains, will their gamble on Ohtani pay off? If they hang on to the Japanese superstar and fail to make the postseason, it would be a huge loss for the franchise.

