Shohei Ohtani will not pitch in 2024, but that isn't expected to dent his value much since he will be returning to the mound. With many expecting the two-way star to sign for perhaps a decade, one year without his pitching skills is a drop in the bucket. However, in the wake of his injury and prior to his signing, some are wondering if he'll pitch for very long when he returns.

Per the Athletic, one American League executive said he's not sure how long the two-way star will play two ways:

“I think he will come back. I think he will pitch very, very successfully for a period of time. What I need to understand is, what is his desire to pitch? How long does he want to pitch? Nez is going to say one thing. But at the root of it, I think this guy’s a hitter. I think that’s what he loves. I don’t know how long he wants to pitch and how long he can successfully continue to do that.”

A National League executive said the same thing:

“I’ll bet on him returning. I just don’t know how long to make the bet. That’s the hard part. What’s the staying power?”

The former Los Angeles Angels superstar experienced injuries in both aspects of the game. He suffered a UCL injury that requires Tommy John surgery and an oblique injury that cost him the final month of his MVP season.

Will Shohei Ohtani pitch again?

Most MLB players struggle to get through the entire season without missing any time with injury. Most MLB pitchers struggle to make every single one of their starts without being hurt. Shohei Ohtani experienced both of those realities this year.

Shohei Ohtani will pitch again

One of the hardest aspects of playing both ways is the durability and endurance it requires. Supreme talent is necessary, but there's a reason Ohtani pitched infrequently his first year in the MLB.

He will pitch again because he's too good on the mound not to. How often and for how long he will do so are absolutely fair questions to ponder, though.

