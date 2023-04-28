MLB Expansion: Could baseball's next franchise be in Mexico City?

As Major League Baseball (MLB) continues to explore expansion opportunities, the idea of placing a team in Mexico City has gained momentum in recent years. With a population of over 21 million people, Mexico City is one of the largest cities in the world, and it could represent a significant market for the league.

Mexico City could represent a significant market for MLB

Many experts believe that expanding to Mexico City would be a significant business-building decision for Major League Baseball. Mexico is a country known for its passion for soccer and boxing, but is is certainly not short on baseball, which usually ranks high in the polls.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The historic series between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants in Mexico City this weekend represents the first time that a regular-season game will be played in the nation’s capital. Tickets sold out in just over an hour.

What challenges would a potential MLB franchise in Mexico City face?

There are significant challenges that Major League Baseball could face if they decide to expand to Mexico City. One of the biggest obstacles is the lack of a suitable stadium. The city currently has one state-of-the-art, modern baseball stadium where the MLB series will take place that could potentially host an MLB team. However, in terms of capacity, it is still around four thousand seats fewer than the smallest MLB stadium. To be able to host a professional team, it would need to host major renovations.

Another major concern is the issue of player safety. Mexico City sits at an altitude of over 7,000 feet above sea level, which can cause fatigue and shortness of breath for athletes who are not used to playing in such conditions. Some fans have also expressed their concern regarding violence and crime in the city. However, crime in the metropolis is similar to many major US cities, most of which host baseball teams.

Despite the challenges, Commissioner Rob Manfred has expressed his interest in expanding to Mexico City. In a 2016 interview with Bleacher Report, Manfred discussed the possibility of adding teams in both Montreal and Mexico City. He noted that the league is always looking for opportunities to grow and expand its fan base.

MLB commisioner Bob Manfred has expressed interest in more international expansion in the past.

While the idea of expanding to Mexico City is certainly intriguing for Major League Baseball, there are significant challenges that must be addressed before it becomes a reality. The league will need to find a suitable stadium, ensure player safety, and address other logistical concerns before a team can be established in the Mexican capital.

Nonetheless, if the challenges can be overcome, expanding to Mexico City could represent a significant opportunity for professional baseball to tap into a passionate and growing fan base in Latin America. The popularity of the game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres should indicate the level of success a team in Mexico City could muster.

Poll : 0 votes