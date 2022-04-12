Watch: MLB fan gets arrested for punching a police officer during a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers

During the first MLB home opener for the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre since 2019, a fan was arrested and booted out of the building after assaulting a police officer.

The incident took place in the opener between the Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers wherein the Jays mounted a comeback to win the game 10-8 after being down by seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

A man was seen pushing a woman while she was standing on the stairs. This led to the woman retaliating. She then landed a flush right hand on the right jaw of a nearby police officer. She was then taken down by the officer, placed in handcuffs, and then escorted out of the area.

"@Jared_Carrabis big scrap at the Rogers Centre #BlueJays #Fight #RogersCentre" - @ noahtitleman

Toronto Police Service claimed the woman and another man were involved in a previous altercation with other fans in the MLB venue. Police stepped in to de-escalate the situation by removing them from the section, and that's when the video started rolling. The woman was charged with assault and being intoxicated in a public area.

Fan violence in the MLB

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter applauded by the fans at Fenway Park

There have been many notable examples of fan violence in the MLB. From the infamous Ten Cent Beer Night in 1974 to the beating of a San Francisco Giants fan by Los Angeles Dodgers fans on Opening Day 2011.

There is no place for violence in sports. After all, it's all just a game. It was created to measure the better teams and athletes and to provide entertainment for those watching. Baseball — the MLB — is America's favorite pasttime. That is exactly what it means, and it should be taken literally. It's for amusement and enjoyment.

Even the most hardcore set of Boston Red Sox fans stood up and acknowledged Derek Jeter in his last at-bat as an MLB player when he hit a career-ending RBI single at Fenway Park. Jeter was even given a curtain call on the home ground of his team's arch rivals in the MLB.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees On this day in 2014, Derek Jeter got his 3,465th and final hit at Fenway Park.



He exited the game right after to a standing ovation.



On this day in 2014, Derek Jeter got his 3,465th and final hit at Fenway Park.He exited the game right after to a standing ovation.https://t.co/PnkrDbiPx9

"On this day in 2014, Derek Jeter got his 3,465th and final hit at Fenway Park. He exited the game right after to a standing ovation." - @ Yankees Videos

That's all there is to it when it comes to sports — bringing people together and respecting each other. We are only human. We have different views on things and have different reactions to situations. As sports fans and people in general, we have a duty to always keep our emotions in check and always think about how our actions can affect other people's lives.

