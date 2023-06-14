MLB has announced that the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will be the next teams to play in the "Field of Dreams" game. The game is scheduled for the 2024 season, but it won't be at the site where the two previous games have been played.

Next season, the game will be played at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The two previous games were played in Dyersville, Iowa, where the movie was filmed in 1989.

Willie Mays played at Rickwood Field during his time in the Negro Leagues with the Birmingham Black Barons The Giants and Cardinals will play in the 'Field of Dreams' game next season at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, per @sfchronicle

Rickwood Field is where the great Willie Mays played from 1948-1950. The stadium opened in 1910 and is the oldest professional ballpark in the United States. It was home to the Birmingham Black Barons.

It will be the first season in two years where a "Field of Dreams" game was not played. The field in Dyersville has been under construction since the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds played there last year, with the series taking a break this year.

"This is cool, but it deserves a different name. Find someway to honor the history of Negro League Baseball with the name/series. Don't lump it in with a field in Iowa. And go to more of these parks, too!" one fan tweeted.

"This is not a corn field," another fan tweeted.

It's a great idea, but fans are confused about why it is being called the "Field of Dreams" game when it's not being played in Iowa. Fans would like to see the league develop a different name for the series between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants next year.

Fans would also like to see a better matchup for such a game. The San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals aren't the most breathtaking teams in the league with the way they have been playing lately.

The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants' "Field of Dreams" game will be a different experience

MLB "Field of Dreams" game: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

The biggest draw for the "Field of Dreams" series is that the game is played in the same location that the movie was filmed. Players coming out of the high corn stalks was something out of a movie.

There won't be any corn at Rickwood Field. While it is an old stadium, it resembles the classic baseball field look. It's the home field for Miles College, a small historically Black college, so the stadium has been kept to date.

Next season's series will be interesting to watch. Expect the league to pay tribute to the history of Negro League Baseball.

