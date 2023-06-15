During a recent game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox, MLB fans were treated to an incredibly heartwarming and adorable moment.

Will Smith, the talented Dodgers catcher, had a special guest accompany his wife, Cara, as she threw the ceremonial first pitch. Their adorable baby girl, Charlotte, was in her mother's arms as Cara confidently stepped onto the field.

Cara shared a beautiful video on her Instagram, capturing the moment when she threw the first pitch alongside their daughter. The post quickly garnered a flood of comments from fans expressing their admiration.

Many fans shared their own stories and humorously remarked that they would have been too nervous to attempt such a task while holding their own children.

One fan exclaimed:

"I would have peed myself throwing out first pitch with Caiden"

Here are some reactions of fans from Instagram on Cara's post

Cara's Instagram post with fan reacts

Will Smith and Cara Smith From Baseball Star to Family Man

Will Smith and Cara smith

Will Smith has not only found success on the baseball field but also in his personal life. While his athletic achievements are widely recognized, it's his journey as a family man that has recently captivated attention.

Smith's path to love and family began during his time at the University of Louisville, where he excelled as a top-notch catcher. It was there that he crossed paths with Cara Martinelli, a fellow student. The couple started dating shortly after their encounter, and their relationship grew stronger over the years.

In 2019, Smith and Martinelli took their commitment to the next level by getting engaged. Following their engagement, their love story unfolded rapidly as they got married by the end of the following year. Surrounded by their loved ones, the couple celebrated their union in a joyful ceremony.

Cara Martinelli Smith, originally from Louisville, Kentucky, holds a teaching degree from the University of Louisville. Prior to meeting Will, she pursued her passion for education and taught first grade for three years.

On October 16, 2022, the Smiths welcomed their daughter into the world, adding another joyous chapter to their love story. The arrival of their baby girl, Charlotte, brought immeasurable happiness and further strengthened the bond between Will and Cara.

While Will Smith continues to leave his mark on the baseball field with his incredible skills, his role as a loving husband and devoted father adds another dimension to his already impressive legacy.

