Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts addressed the vulgar sign that was help up during the Dodgers vs Padres game. The fan's sign that was unfurled in the middle deck at Petco received some attention on social media.

The sign read:

“Mookie Betts eats corn the long way.”

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya "MOOKIE EATS CORN THE LONG WAY," the sign reads.

Mookie described that sign as the nicest sign he had ever seen after LA defeated the Padres on Sunday Night Baseball after coming from behind.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ "It just said Mookie Betts eats corn the long way" 💀

Fans reacted to the viral poster. Some fans called Mookie a "champ" for not reacting to the sign.

Mookie such a champ bro

While the other fan tweeted this:

I remember seeing people upset about this

YES HE DOES

It’s all fun & games…I love that Mookie can get a laugh out of it

Tommy Shades @tommytwoshades @TalkinBaseball_ It's all fun & games…I love that Mookie can get a laugh out of it

Some pointed out that the Padres fans were irked:

I know it’s got to irk padre fans that they can’t get under the dodgers’ skin

Lakers on Top @bellitrutherr @TalkinBaseball_ I know it's got to irk padre fans that they can't get under the dodgers' skin

Well, Mookie definitely had a good laugh.

I thought the same. It was funny enough that I allowed it. Laughed at it tbh. But even funnier now that Dodgers beat them and Mookie laughs about it.

Mahabs Titekohno NCFM, NPhD @token_toro @TalkinBaseball_ I thought the same. It was funny enough that I allowed it. Laughed at it tbh. But even funnier now that Dodgers beat them and Mookie laughs about it.

As a huge Dodgers/Mookie fan, that shit is hilarious.

Simon @bennett_im @TalkinBaseball_ As a huge Dodgers/Mookie fan, that shit is hilarious.

Mookie Betts - a World Series Champion

Mookie Betts is a highly skilled and revered baseball player who has earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including multiple Gold Glove Awards, Silver Slugger Awards, and All-Star selections. Before his transfer to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he continued to shine, Betts played a pivotal role in leading the Boston Red Sox to their World Series victory in 2018.

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

Alongside his physical abilities, Betts is also renowned for his modest nature, dedication to the community, and positive influence off the field.

Currently, the Dodgers hold a 2-1 lead in the season series against the Padres, with the next game between the two teams scheduled to take place at Dodger Stadium over the upcoming weekend. It will be interesting to see if anyone in Los Angeles can pull off any impressive tricks on the field.

