New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is a a huge Harry Styles fan and MLB fans are in splits. The Yankees have a post game playlist to play and some legend allegedly played LMFAO's "Shots," after a recent victory.

Cole, though, wasn't having it and shifted to Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar." He then praised himself for the choice and referred to Styles as the "f***ing GOAT."

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs Cole being a huge Harry Styles fan is not something I expected to read today Cole being a huge Harry Styles fan is not something I expected to read today😂 https://t.co/bUj1DYhzZf

"Cole being a huge Harry Styles fan is not something I expected to read today" - Eric Hubbs

MLB fans are here for Cole's music choice and are calling him:

"A man of the people"

"He's a hypebeast on the mound but off the field he's an adorable weirdo and I'm here for it."

Other fans pointed out that Cole has great leadership skills:

"Very shocking and even though I’m not a huge Harry guy, I love that Cole is letting his personality out more and being the leader this young team needs."

Payton Lee @paytonlee10 Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs Cole being a huge Harry Styles fan is not something I expected to read today Cole being a huge Harry Styles fan is not something I expected to read today😂 https://t.co/bUj1DYhzZf Very shocking and even though I’m not a huge Harry guy, I love that Cole is letting his personality out more and being the leader this young team needs twitter.com/barstoolhubbs/… Very shocking and even though I’m not a huge Harry guy, I love that Cole is letting his personality out more and being the leader this young team needs twitter.com/barstoolhubbs/…

"Gerrit Cole is an icon this is absolutely the funniest thing I will read all day"

Serena @nyyserena Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs Cole being a huge Harry Styles fan is not something I expected to read today Cole being a huge Harry Styles fan is not something I expected to read today😂 https://t.co/bUj1DYhzZf Gerrit Cole is an icon this is absolutely the funniest thing I will read all day twitter.com/barstoolhubbs/… Gerrit Cole is an icon this is absolutely the funniest thing I will read all day twitter.com/barstoolhubbs/…

"GERRIT COLE I LOVE YOU FOR THIS"

"King"

"My Ace!"

Yankees star Gerrit Cole hit a milestone

Recently Cole achieved a significant milestone by becoming the third-fastest pitcher in history to reach 2,000 strikeouts. Jorge Mateo of the Baltimore Orioles was fooled by him as he recorded his final strikeout of the evening.

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers

Cole is also the third-fastest pitcher in terms of innings pitched to strike out 2,000 hitters. In 1,714 2/3 innings, Cole struck out 1,000 times.

MLB pitcher Cole had previously played for the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft, the Yankees picked Cole. Instead of signing, Cole chose to enrol at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he played baseball for the UCLA Bruins in college.

In September 2013, Cole was awarded the National League (NL) Rookie of the Month after making his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut. He was selected as an MLB All-Star in 2015 and the National League Pitcher of the Month for April.

