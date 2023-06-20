Alex Cora celebrated 400 wins as manager after the Boston Red Sox completed a 9-3 drubbing of the Minnesota Twins. The team seems to be on the rise after winning five consecutive games, last losing to the Colorado Rockies six days ago.

Alex Cora started his managerial career in 2018. He was previously the bench coach for the Houston Astros, winning the World Series with them the year before joining the Red Sox. In his first season, he recorded 108 wins in the regular season and led the club to a successful postseason appearance that ended with another World Series ring.

After the 2020 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal went public, Cora was removed from his position and reinstated after a year that culminated in the Red Sox making it to the ALCS. The start of this season has been shaky as Boston are languishing at the end of the AL East. However, things seem to be changing for the team as they look to consolidate this series.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate Cora's accomplishment, hailing him for the turnaround that his team is scripting currently.

. @OhtaniToTheSox @RedSox Manager of the year if we make the playoffs @RedSox Manager of the year if we make the playoffs

Red @SurvivingGrady Congratulations to Alex Cora on his 400th win as Red Sox manager. Congratulations to Alex Cora on his 400th win as Red Sox manager. https://t.co/FrMkfNRUci

Alex Cora enjoyed a milestone win Monday.

wp.me/pch2rN-7e4M "It's been a lot of players, a lot of coaches, different front offices but the same ownership."Alex Cora enjoyed a milestone win Monday. "It's been a lot of players, a lot of coaches, different front offices but the same ownership."Alex Cora enjoyed a milestone win Monday.wp.me/pch2rN-7e4M

Felix Vega @felix_vega10 Joe @GiantsSBchamps Yankees are still in the playoffs as of rn lmfao Yankees are still in the playoffs as of rn lmfao https://t.co/IF3o7FfXGn This is why I always believe Alex Cora is a great manager, with that team, and Red Sox are overachieving and playing same way Yankees , Blue Jays and Astros are playing, 3 teams UNDERACHIEVING twitter.com/GiantsSBchamps… This is why I always believe Alex Cora is a great manager, with that team, and Red Sox are overachieving and playing same way Yankees, Blue Jays and Astros are playing, 3 teams UNDERACHIEVING twitter.com/GiantsSBchamps…

M @SoxGuy162 @EdHand89 Damn I guess Alex is gonna be here for at least another 8 years @EdHand89 Damn I guess Alex is gonna be here for at least another 8 years

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore I’ll forever say Alex Cora is one of the best managers in Red Sox history.



Because he is. I’ll forever say Alex Cora is one of the best managers in Red Sox history.Because he is. https://t.co/Vd0kbGicYL

Stop trying to trade Jaylen @theTMMB22 @iJordanMoore Having this team above .500 when Jake Taylor would be our best bat may be his best job ever @iJordanMoore Having this team above .500 when Jake Taylor would be our best bat may be his best job ever

Alex Cora impressed with batting lineup's performance

Boston have outscored their opponents 40-14 during their five-game win streak. This also includes a massive series sweep of their rivals, the New York Yankees. Alex Cora talked about the improvement and was satisfied with the offence finally getting the big scores.

In the game against the Twins, the batters showed composure coming back from a tied score position and consolidated the mid-game innings against Twins' Pablo Lopez who got 9 Ks.

“The line was moving before we started scoring runs the last few days,” said the Red Sox manager. “Now, we're getting the big hit, so hopefully the fun starts. “That was huge. It was a total team effort. We grinded today against a really good pitcher.”

Alex Cora would be hoping that they continue this form and the win streak.

