Alex Cora celebrated 400 wins as manager after the Boston Red Sox completed a 9-3 drubbing of the Minnesota Twins. The team seems to be on the rise after winning five consecutive games, last losing to the Colorado Rockies six days ago.
Alex Cora started his managerial career in 2018. He was previously the bench coach for the Houston Astros, winning the World Series with them the year before joining the Red Sox. In his first season, he recorded 108 wins in the regular season and led the club to a successful postseason appearance that ended with another World Series ring.
After the 2020 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal went public, Cora was removed from his position and reinstated after a year that culminated in the Red Sox making it to the ALCS. The start of this season has been shaky as Boston are languishing at the end of the AL East. However, things seem to be changing for the team as they look to consolidate this series.
Fans took to Twitter to celebrate Cora's accomplishment, hailing him for the turnaround that his team is scripting currently.
Alex Cora impressed with batting lineup's performance
Boston have outscored their opponents 40-14 during their five-game win streak. This also includes a massive series sweep of their rivals, the New York Yankees. Alex Cora talked about the improvement and was satisfied with the offence finally getting the big scores.
In the game against the Twins, the batters showed composure coming back from a tied score position and consolidated the mid-game innings against Twins' Pablo Lopez who got 9 Ks.
“The line was moving before we started scoring runs the last few days,” said the Red Sox manager. “Now, we're getting the big hit, so hopefully the fun starts. “That was huge. It was a total team effort. We grinded today against a really good pitcher.”
Alex Cora would be hoping that they continue this form and the win streak.