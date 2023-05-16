Cal Raleigh, the catcher for the Seattle Mariners, made MLB history by becoming the first switch-hitting catcher to hit a home run from both sides of the plate at Fenway Park. This feat is particularly notable considering Fenway Park's long history, spanning over a century.

Raleigh, who idolized switch-hitting catcher Jason Varitek, accomplished something that even Varitek, a legendary figure in Boston Red Sox history, was unable to achieve. His impressive performance led the Mariners to a decisive 10-1 victory.

Alex Mayer, a stats analyst for the Mariners, confirmed the historical significance of Raleigh's achievement on Twitter, stating that he is the first catcher to accomplish this at Fenway Park in its 112-year history.

While some MLB fans were initially skeptical, they were equally captivated by the milestone.

"This is wild if factual, love it for Cal" - one fan said.

"ugh do i have to stop calling him overrated now" - another fan enquired.

Cal Raleigh's MLB Journey

Seattle Mariners v Detroit Tigers DETROIT, MI - MAY 13: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a fly ball for an out that advances runners to second and third during the ninth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 13, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Cal Raleigh's journey in the MLB began in 2021 after being drafted by the Mariners in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft. Since his debut, the Florida State University alum has made a name for himself with his offensive and defensive skills.

In his rookie season, Raleigh appeared in 71 games, displaying a batting average of .259 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs. He also showcased his defensive prowess by throwing out 30% of attempted base stealers.

Continuing his development in 2022, Raleigh improved further, hitting .282 with 16 home runs and 60 RBIs in 107 games. In August of that year, he was named the American League Player of the Week after a remarkable performance against the Tampa Bay Rays, where he batted .571 with three home runs and seven RBIs in a four-game series.

