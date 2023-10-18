In the electrifying atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Phillies are making postseason magic, and their fans are in awe of the relentless power display. Game 2 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks showcased the Phillies’ prowess, with Trea Turner once again stealing the spotlight with a colossal home run in the first inning.

As the Phillies took the field with ace Aaron Nola on the mound, anticipation filled the air. The crowd erupted when Turner, known for his explosive starts, stepped up to the plate. After a high fastball that left him swinging and throwing his bat behind third base, the next pitch saw him unleashing a monster shot to left field. The ball soared into the upper deck, leaving fans in disbelief at the sheer power of the hit.

"All they do is hit it’s unbelievable." - Tweeted one fan.

The Phillies have been unstoppable with 17 home runs in the postseason.

This home run marked a continuation of the Phillies’ remarkable postseason streak, and fans couldn’t help but express their amazement. The early 1-0 lead has set the tone for what promises to be another thrilling game. The Phillies have now hit a total of 17 home runs in 8 postseason games.

"17 homeruns so far in the postseason is bananas." - Added another fan.

The inning unfolded with both excitement and tension, including a free pass for Bryce Harper, a near pickoff of Harper at first, and a long out by Alec Bohm. Despite these moments, the Phillies’ explosive start anchored by Turner’s home run had fans on the edge of their seats.

As the game progresses, the Phillies will look to continue to dazzle both defensively and offensively. The energy in Citizens Bank Park is palpable, and fans are being treated to a spectacle of baseball prowess. The Phillies’ ability to consistently deliver in high-stakes momentes has created a sense of awe among MLB enthusiasts, making them a team to watch as they pursue postseason glory.