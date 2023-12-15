After a recent video of Shohei Ohtani playing with his dog hit the internet, fans across the MLB have been interested in knowing more about the star's furry friend. Having made headlines for over a year due to his impending decision, Ohtani has finally signed with the Dodgers.

Having signed the biggest contract ever in the history of the MLB (worth $700 million), the two-way phenom can now focus on doing his best. Having already won two AL MVP awards in his short time in the MLB so far, he will now be looking to land a World Series title as well.

Now that there's no doubt about his future in the MLB, Ohtani was asked about his dog in his introductory press conference with the Dodgers on Thursday. A recent video on the internet showed the Japanese star playing with his dog, which received a lot of traction online.

Hence, when Ohtani explained that his dog's Japanese name is "Dekopin," and "Decoy" in English, it prompted several responses from fans over social media.

"He is a very clever guy"

"Unique and playful"

Dodgers focus on their bullpen after signing Shohei Ohtani

Having successfully landed their primary target in Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers can now focus on strengthening the rest of their roster.

Having undergone surgery during the MLB season, Ohtani is not expected to pitch next year but the Dodgers still need reinforcements in their bullpen. Hence, they have already announced the acquisition of Tylen Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays and remain in pursuit of Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

