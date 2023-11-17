Former LA Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani always makes the buzz, and this time around, his pet dog stole the show during the 2023 American League Most Valuable Player announcement.

MLB recently announced the MVPs in both leagues, with Ohtani clinching the AL title and his dog high-fiving him made the occasion all the more special for the MVP.

Fans couldn't believe it when they saw the free agent's dog's skills, high-fiving Ohtani like a buddy. The video soon went viral on X, formerly Twitter, and fans are in awe of the duo:

"I love Shohei Ohtani for his amazing baseball skills, but seeing him high-fiving his dog after receiving his second unanimous AL MVP award is just adorable!" - said one fan.

"God I wish I were that dog," quipped another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions on X:

Shohei Ohtani's remarkable 2023 season, leading to another MVP

The former Angels star took home the MVP hardware in 2021, came close to clinching the 2022 title if not for Aaron Judge's historic season and has again won the hardware in 2023. It's always tough for voters to deny his two-way talents and this time around they have given the title back to him.

Ohtani, potentially in his last season with the Angels, finished another impressive season both on the plate and the mound. Even though the Angels couldn't make it to the postseason, finishing 73-89, Ohtani's numbers didn't take a hit.

The phenom slashed .304/.412/.654 with an OPS of 1.066. He contributed 151 hits, 44 homers, 95 RBIs and 102 runs scored in 135 games. On the mound, he started 23 games, pitching 132.0 innings with an ERA of 3.14, 167 strikeouts and a 10-5 winning record.

Shohei Ohtani is currently a high-stakes free agent and his signing is expected to break all records and set a benchmark going forward.

