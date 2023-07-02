Manager Aaron Boone lasted just three innings on Sunday before being tossed from the game.

The New York Yankees skipper was livid with the home plate umpire Dan Merzel after a close call went against his team. Merzel was having none of it and was quick to toss Boone for arguing balls and strikes. This was the fifth time this season, the manager has been ejected for defending his team.

The sixth-year manager seems to be making a habit of leaving game early this year due to his fiery temper.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Boone got ejected for the fifth time this season and then he gave the ump an earful Boone got ejected for the fifth time this season and then he gave the ump an earful https://t.co/IKosCVxpmI

MLB fans took to Twitter to react to his latest outburst with many supporting the manager for standing up for his guys.

♈️ 💎ÐÂ $ĦØЩ$ƚØPPЄR 🏆🌐 @LexAnderson_WS @TalkinYanks Home plate umpires always have TWO DIFFERENT STRIKE ZONES when the Yankees are on the road @TalkinYanks Home plate umpires always have TWO DIFFERENT STRIKE ZONES when the Yankees are on the road

⚾️ Aaron 🎾 @AboveAverageA I guess it truly couldn’t be 4th of July weekend unless Boone got ejected. I guess it truly couldn’t be 4th of July weekend unless Boone got ejected.

ColinK @Hott_CoKo Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing the outrageously bad 3-1 strike call against DJ LeMahieu.



It’s Boone’s fifth ejection this season. Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing the outrageously bad 3-1 strike call against DJ LeMahieu. It’s Boone’s fifth ejection this season. Every time Boone is ejected, he’s right. EVERY TIME. Robo umps can’t gets here soon enough twitter.com/chriskirschner… Every time Boone is ejected, he’s right. EVERY TIME. Robo umps can’t gets here soon enough twitter.com/chriskirschner…

Tom Vee @Paulmacca1Tom @TalkinYanks Aaron's right. That 3-1 pitch was definitely not a strike. These umps suck. Time to go bye-bye. Bring on the technology, lol @TalkinYanks Aaron's right. That 3-1 pitch was definitely not a strike. These umps suck. Time to go bye-bye. Bring on the technology, lol

The commentators seemed to think the manager lost his cool after a high 3-1 pitch to DJ LeMahieu was called a strike. It was a critical call with the game still tied at 0-0 and Oswaldo Cabrera at first base. LeMahieu went on to pop out in the next pitch to the frustration of his manager.

The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals are tied 1-1 after splitting the opening two games.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for a fifth time this season

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

Aaron Boone's fifth ejection of the year against the Cardinals means, he now leads the MLB in ejections this year, taking over the Minnesota Twins' Rocco Baldelli. He also led the American League last season with a total of nine ejections.

His frustrations could stem from the fact that his Yankees team is 7-8 in their last 15 games and are currently 10 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Offense (or lack of offense) has been a major issue for this New York team since they lost Aaron Judge to injury. Bad calls from the umpires certainly don't help.

Managers are known to argue and even intentionally get ejected to fire up their team. Aaron Boone may be taking it a bit too far. The 50-year-old seems to be gaining a reputation for being one of the most contentious, vocal and stubborn managers in the MLB.

