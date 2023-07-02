Manager Aaron Boone lasted just three innings on Sunday before being tossed from the game.
The New York Yankees skipper was livid with the home plate umpire Dan Merzel after a close call went against his team. Merzel was having none of it and was quick to toss Boone for arguing balls and strikes. This was the fifth time this season, the manager has been ejected for defending his team.
The sixth-year manager seems to be making a habit of leaving game early this year due to his fiery temper.
MLB fans took to Twitter to react to his latest outburst with many supporting the manager for standing up for his guys.
The commentators seemed to think the manager lost his cool after a high 3-1 pitch to DJ LeMahieu was called a strike. It was a critical call with the game still tied at 0-0 and Oswaldo Cabrera at first base. LeMahieu went on to pop out in the next pitch to the frustration of his manager.
The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals are tied 1-1 after splitting the opening two games.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for a fifth time this season
Aaron Boone's fifth ejection of the year against the Cardinals means, he now leads the MLB in ejections this year, taking over the Minnesota Twins' Rocco Baldelli. He also led the American League last season with a total of nine ejections.
His frustrations could stem from the fact that his Yankees team is 7-8 in their last 15 games and are currently 10 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.
Offense (or lack of offense) has been a major issue for this New York team since they lost Aaron Judge to injury. Bad calls from the umpires certainly don't help.
Managers are known to argue and even intentionally get ejected to fire up their team. Aaron Boone may be taking it a bit too far. The 50-year-old seems to be gaining a reputation for being one of the most contentious, vocal and stubborn managers in the MLB.